This Radhakishan Damani stock is down 42% from record high & analysts are cautious, here's why 

Shares of VST Industries Ltd are down 42% from their record high in nearly a year.

Ace investor and founder of Avenue Supermarts Radhakishan Damani owned 3.15% stake or 53.51 lakh shares at the end of June 2025 quarter.

VST Industries stock hit a record high of Rs 486.70 on September 6, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 235.25 on April 7, 2025.

In the current session, shares of he tobacco maker were trading at Rs 282.65 against the previous close of Rs 283.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4,801 crore.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "The stock has been trading in a sideways consolidation zone for the past several weeks, roughly between Rs 270 on the downside and Rs 305 on the upside. Prices are oscillating within this tight band, forming a clear rectangle pattern, indicating indecision or an accumulation phase. Both the 20-EMA (Rs 289) and 50-EMA (Rs 306) are flattening, confirming the lack of momentum in either direction. Short-term participants are advised to wait for a clear breakout or breakdown from this range before initiating fresh positions."

Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst, Choice Broking said, "VST Industries is currently trading at Rs 283.30. Following this steep decline, the stock has entered a prolonged consolidation phase, moving sideways within a defined range. This price behavior reflects market indecision, and a clear breakout on either side will be essential to establish the next directional trend. The immediate trading range is defined between Rs 270– Rs 300, while the broader range extends from Rs 260–Rs 340."

"Technically, short-term traders are advised to remain on the side-lines and wait for a confirmed breakout above Rs 300 for any fresh buying opportunities. A breach below Rs 270 could lead to further weakness, but until a directional breakout materializes, it is prudent to stay cautious. Patience and discipline will be key in navigating the current sideways price action," added Matalia.

VST Industries is engaged in the manufacture and trading of cigarettes, tobacco and tobacco products.