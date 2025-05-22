Business Today
RVNL shares in focus on Q4 earnings, final dividend

The company's shares closed at ₹412.10 in the previous session on BSE

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 22, 2025 8:42 AM IST
RVNL shares in focus on Q4 earnings, final dividendThe board of the firm recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.72/- per share, which accounts for 17.20% of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024–25
SUMMARY
  • Net profit declined by 4% to Rs 459 crore in Q4
  • Revenue from operations decreased by 4.3% to Rs 6,426.9 crore
  • EBITDA dropped 5% to Rs 432.9 crore with margin at 6.7%

Shares of state-run Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) are in focus today after the firm reported a 4% decline in net profit year-on-year, totaling Rs 459 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 478.4 crore.

Revenue from operations also saw a dip, decreasing by 4.3% to Rs 6,426.9 crore compared to Rs 6,714 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior fiscal year. 
 
At the operating level, EBITDA fell by 5%, landing at Rs 432.9 crore for the fourth quarter, down from Rs 456.4 crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin was reported at 6.7%, slightly down from 6.8% in the same period last year.
 
Additionally, RVNL has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per equity share, which accounts for 17.20% of the face value of ?10 each for the financial year 2024–25. This dividend is subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), with payments expected within 30 days following its declaration.
 
The company has also disclosed its shareholding pattern for the quarter ended March, indicating that promoter holdings remain stable at 72.84%.
 
On the stock market front, the shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd closed at Rs 412.10, a decrease of Rs 2.90 or 0.70% on the BSE in the previous session. Currently, the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.1, indicating that it is neither oversold nor overbought, as readings below 30 suggest oversold conditions, while readings above 70 indicate overbought status. These results were released after market hours on Wednesday. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 22, 2025 8:42 AM IST
