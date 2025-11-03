Rail stocks: Shares of railway firms such as RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, Ircon International, RVNL, Texmaco Rail and IRFC are in a downtrend losing up to 39% in a year. Texmaco Rail, the top loser is down 38.56%, followed by RVNL (30%), Titagarh Rail (28%), IRFC (21%), RailTel (12.36%) and IRCTC falling 12.43% in a year.

Analysts attributed the weakness in the railway stocks to disappointment in the Union Budget 2025 where allocation to the sector was kept unchanged at Rs 2.55 lakh crore contrary to the expectations of a significant boost.

Subdued quarterly earnings of railway firms coupled with global economic instability, including proposed US tariffs, uncertain US interest rates and rising crude oil prices negatively impacted Indian equities along with the railway stocks in a year.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of these railway stocks.

Osho Krishan from Angel Broking said, "RailTel is in a strong consolidation phase, having support around Rs 330 and resistance at around Rs 400. A decisive breakthrough on either end is likely to pave the way in the coming period."

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities is mildly bullish on the IRCTC stock.

"IRCTC faces resistance near Rs 750 after recent correction. A close above this could open upside toward Rs 785-Rs 810. Support lies at Rs 710. RSI turning up indicates revival potential. Overall, trend is mildly bullish with medium-term target of Rs 810-Rs 840.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio advises investors to adopt a wait and watch approach on Texmaco Rail stock.

"Texmaco is consolidating near its support zone of Rs 110-Rs 123, indicating a period of price stability. The formation of small-bodied candles along with declining volumes suggests reduced investor participation and indecision in the market. The flattening EMAs further confirm that the stock is in a consolidation phase, while the RSI hovering around the 50 level reflects a neutral momentum with no clear directional bias. Overall, the setup indicates a wait-and-watch approach," said Kamble.

Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst at Choice Broking has advised traders to be cautious on the IRCON stock.

"IRCON is currently seen forming a Lower High-Lower Low structure on the weekly chart, indicating a corrective phase in progress. The stock is currently taking major support near the 200-day EMA, placed around Rs 150, where renewed buying interest has been observed. This zone remains crucial for sustaining the ongoing consolidation; however, a breach below this level could signal further weakness in the stock. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen near Rs 180, which also coincides with the upper range of the recent consolidation. A decisive break and sustained move above this level may trigger a short-term upside move, potentially leading to a trend reversal. Until then, traders are advised to remain cautious and closely monitor price action near the support zone."

Amol Athawale, VP-technical Research, Kotak Securities said, "After a short-term correction, RVNL stock is witnessing range-bound activity near the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). We believe that the short-term market texture is non-directional, with traders possibly waiting for either side to break out. On the higher side, the 50-day, 20-day SMA , or Rs 340 levels would serve as immediate resistance zones. A successful breakout above Rs 340 could push the stock up to Rs 355- Rs 365. Conversely, if the price drops below Rs 320, it could slip to Rs 310-Rs 305."

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Titagarh Rail System is forming an Ascending Triangle pattern on the daily timeframe. A breakout from this formation could signal either a trend continuation or a potential reversal, depending on the direction of the breakout. A breakdown below Rs 830 would confirm a continuation of the existing downtrend, whereas a breakout above Rs 983 would indicate a trend reversal to the upside. The price is currently trading near its mean, suggesting that it is approaching a decisive zone. The RSI hovering around 50 reflects a pause in momentum, implying that volatility could increase in the coming sessions. At the current level, it is advisable to wait for a clear breakout confirmation before initiating any fresh positions."

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "IRFC is currently trading in a tight range between Rs 120-Rs 130, with declining volumes, indicating reduced investor participation. The flattening EMAs further confirm a phase of consolidation. Meanwhile, the RSI is hovering around the 50 level, reflecting a lack of directional momentum. Overall, the setup suggests a wait-and-watch approach until a decisive breakout occurs on either side. A breakout above Rs 130 or a breakdown below Rs 120 is likely to set the near-term trend and provide clearer trading opportunities."