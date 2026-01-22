Business Today
RailTel shares gain 3% on order win from defence ministry, more details 

RailTel shares rose 3.08% to Rs 338 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,706 crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 22, 2026 1:17 PM IST
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd rose 3% on Thursday after the firm received order worth Rs  140.71 crore from the Ministry Of Defence. "This is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the Work Order from Ministry Of Defence," said the railway firm. 

The order is to be completed by January 30, 2031. RailTel shares rose 3.08% to Rs 338 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,706 crore.  However, the railway stock has lost 17 per cent in six months and fallen 25% in two years. 

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 265.30 on March 3, 2025 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 478.70 on June 10, 2025. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 37, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts. The railway stock has lost 30.27% from its 52 week high.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 22, 2026 1:12 PM IST
