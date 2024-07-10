scorecardresearch
Railway stock: 3 reasons why RVNL shares are in focus today

RVNL signed MoU with TATWEER Middle East and Africa LLC for using RVNL’s expertise in railway sector, developing joint capabilities in design and execution of various rail-based work in MENA region and European countries.

RVNL said it received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Nagpur Metro) for construction of six elevated metro stations. RVNL said it received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Nagpur Metro) for construction of six elevated metro stations.

PSU stock: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in focus on Wednesday morning after the PSU informed stock exchanges about two orders, and signed MoU with Tatweer Middle East & Africa LLP.

RVNL said it received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Nagpur Metro) for construction of six elevated metro stations namely Cantonment, Kamptee Police Station, Kamptee Municipal Council, Dragon Palace, Golf Club and Kanhan River Metro Station.

RVNL said the project cost is Rs 187.34 crore and the order would be executed over 30 months.

In another filing to stock exchanges, RVNL said it has signed MoU with TATWEER Middle East and Africa LLC for using RVNL’s expertise in railway sector, developing joint capabilities in design and execution of various rail-based work in MENA region and European countries. RVNL would also supply, design and help in implementation and commissioning of smart city, digital transformation and professional engineering services.

Besides, RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from SER HQ Electrical, South Eastern Railway for design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 132 KV traction substation, sectioning post (SPs), and sub sectioning post (SSPs) in 2x25KV System on Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000 mt. The project would take 18 months to execute and the cost of work stands at 202.87 crore.

The RVNL stock fell 3.69 per cent to settle at Rs 545 on Tuesday. The scrip is up 199.45 per cent in 2024 so far and a solid 345.81 per cent in the last on year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 10, 2024, 7:49 AM IST
