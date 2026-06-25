Railway stock: Jupiter Wagons shares recover after Rs 264 crore order wins

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Thursday recovered about 1 per cent from day's low after the provider of comprehensive mobility solutions encompassing rail, road and marine transportation, secured two orders from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

The stock fell 2.57 per cent to hit a low of Rs 260.70 apiece earlier today. It later recovered 1 per cent to Rs 263.30 over the day's low price.

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Jupiter Wagons in an exchange filing said it signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited for the manufacture and supply of 5 BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons.

"The order is valued at Rs 122.88 crore and is scheduled to be executed within seven months from the date of signing of the LoI. In addition, it will also be

supplying 2 BFNV wagons to JSW pursuant to its earlier requirements," Jupiter Wagons told BSE and NSE.

In a separate development, Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Government of India enterprise, has awarded Jupiter Wagons a contract for the manufacture and supply of 8 BLSS rakes comprising 32 BLSS-A wagons, 352 BLSS-B wagons and 8 brake vans. That contract is valued at Rs 141.44 crore and is expected to be completed within one year from the date of the Letter of Award (LoA).

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"Together, the two orders have a cumulative value of approximately Rs. 264.32 crore and further strengthen Jupiter Wagons' order book while underscoring the growing demand for modern freight transportation solutions across

industrial and logistics sectors," Jupiter Wagons said.

Managing Director Vivek Lohia said the order wins from JSW (South) Rail Logistics and Central Warehousing Corporation will further strengthen the company's growth momentum.

"As India continues to invest in rail-led logistics, multimodal connectivity and freight infrastructure, we see sustained opportunities across both public and private sector customers. The demand for efficient, specialised and high-capacity rolling stock continues to grow," Lohia said.

Lohia said his company is committed to supporting the transition through advanced wagon solutions that enhance logistics efficiency and improve turnaround times.

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"The orders align with Jupiter Wagons strategic focus on strengthening India's rail freight capabilities through innovative wagon platforms tailored to evolving customer requirements. With robust manufacturing facilities and a diversified

product portfolio, Jupiter Wagons continues to play a key role in supporting the modernization of the nation's transportation and logistics infrastructure," Lohia said.