'We have now reached a point where…': Apple increases prices of MacBooks and iPads in India

Apple has increased the prices of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Pro in India, citing memory and storage chip costs driven by the ongoing AI boom. While the price hike was expected for Apple’s upcoming device, the company has raised prices of existing products, and it may extend to HomePods and Apple TV devices as well.

Advertisement

Apple, in a statement, said, “The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge. The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly.’

“We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions,” it added.

Here are the revised prices of MacBooks and iPads in India:

MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): Launched at Rs 1,19,900, and now it costs Rs 1,49,900, this showcases a whopping Rs 30,000 hike.

Advertisement

MacBook Air 15-inch (M5): Launched at 1,44,900, but now it will cost Rs 1,79,900, facing a Rs 35,000 price hike.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5): It is priced at Rs 1,69,900 for the 16GB variant, and now the price has been revised to Rs 2,39,900, a whopping Rs 70,000 increase.

MacBook Neo: Apple’s affordable MacBook has also experienced a price hike from Rs 69,900 to Rs 79,900.

iPad Air 11-inch (M4): The affordable iPad was launched at Rs 64,900, and now it will be priced at Rs 89,900, showcasing a Rs 25,000 price hike.

iPad Pro (M5): The iPad Pro model was introduced at Rs 99,990, and now it will come at an increased price of Rs 1,39,900.

