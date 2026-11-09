Rain Industries shares fall 9% after Q3 results; revenue jumps 23%

Rain Industries Ltd shares fell as much as 9% on Monday after the company reported its financial results for the third quarter of calendar year 2026, with consolidated revenue rising 23% year-on-year (YoY) and adjusted Ebitda increasing 32%. The company also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for the financial year ending December 2026.
Rain Industries reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,485.9 crore for the September 2026 quarter, compared with Rs 4,475.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the company rose nearly 99% YoY to Rs 210.66 crore from Rs 106 crore in Q3 CY25. Total consolidated net profit, including non-controlling interests, stood at Rs 243.28 crore against Rs 130.32 crore a year earlier.