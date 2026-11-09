Rain Industries shares fall 9% after Q3 results; revenue jumps 23%

The stock touched a low of Rs 159.30 on Monday, marking a fall of around 9% from its previous close of Rs 175.10. It had opened at Rs 179.35 and also touched a high of Rs 179.35 during the session.

Rain Industries Q3 CY26 results: EBITDA and margins

The company's adjusted Ebitda increased 32% YoY to Rs 856.6 crore from Rs 648.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted Ebitda margin, however, improved to 15.6% from 14.5% in Q3 CY25. Reported Ebitda stood at Rs 863 crore, compared with Rs 636.3 crore a year earlier.

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The company's earnings presentation showed that the Carbon segment recorded a 22% rise in revenue to Rs 4,242.8 crore, while adjusted Ebitda increased 38% to Rs 811 crore. Higher realisations in calcination and distillation, along with favourable currency movements and cost management, supported the segment's performance. Lower calcination volumes due to shipment timing partly offset the gains.

The Advanced Materials segment reported a 28% increase in revenue to Rs 1,281 crore, while adjusted Ebitda rose 42% to Rs 220 crore. The company attributed the improvement to supply-driven price increases, stronger chemical intermediates volumes and better cost and pricing management.

Rain Industries dividend announcement

Separately, the company's board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 face value, representing a 25% payout. The board fixed November 13, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. According to the company's dividend payment notice, the payment is scheduled for December 1, 2026.