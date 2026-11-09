Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Nvidia's board has since announced an independent investigation into reports that a foreign intelligence operation targeted its CEO. But how did a technology leader at the centre of the AI revolution land in this situation?

MUST READ | Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

Who is Jensen Huang and how did he build Nvidia?

Born in Taiwan in 1963, Huang moved to the US as a child. He studied electrical engineering at Oregon State University and later completed his master's degree at Stanford University in 1992. Before starting his own company, he worked at semiconductor firms Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and LSI Logic.

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In 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company initially focused on graphics processors for computers and gaming. Its introduction of the graphics processing unit (GPU) in 1999 became a turning point, eventually helping Nvidia expand into high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia moved beyond gaming graphics to become a major supplier of AI infrastructure. Its GPUs are now central to developing advanced AI systems, making the company one of the most influential players in the global technology industry.

DON'T MISS | Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

Why is Jensen Huang facing scrutiny over alleged China links?

The controversy centres on Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese businesswoman and former senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. She is not related to Jensen Huang.

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According to The New York Times, US intelligence officials concluded that Alice Huang was gathering information for Beijing. The newspaper also reported that she had developed a close personal relationship with the Nvidia CEO. The intelligence concerns reportedly extended beyond personal information to Nvidia's business strategy and efforts to influence US policy on advanced AI chip exports to China.

Megaspeed also came under scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese entities obtain advanced Nvidia chips restricted under US export controls. According to trade records cited by the Times, a Malaysian affiliate of Megaspeed purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of AI equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026.

The Times reported that US President Donald Trump had been briefed about the intelligence findings roughly a year earlier. However, Huang reportedly never received a formal defensive briefing, a warning that intelligence officials give individuals who may be targets of foreign espionage.

Huang defended Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed, describing its interactions with the company as normal business relationships. Nvidia also said its customers received ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or information related to US national security. China rejected the allegations as groundless speculation.

The controversy escalated on November 5, when three Republican committee chairs in the US House of Representatives requested a closed-door briefing with Huang, proposing November 18. They wanted answers about his reported association with Alice Huang and Nvidia's safeguards against foreign intelligence activity.

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Huang admits infidelity, Nvidia launches independent probe

On November 8, Huang sent a message to Nvidia employees admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologising for hurting her and their children. He also apologised to colleagues, board members, business partners and shareholders, acknowledging that he had fallen short of his responsibilities.

Separately addressing the national security concerns, Huang confirmed that Nvidia's board had initiated an independent investigation. A committee of independent directors, assisted by external legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry. Huang said he supported the investigation and would cooperate fully.

The board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's trade secrets had been compromised, while reiterating its confidence in Huang and his leadership team. Nvidia also confirmed that he would continue leading the company without interruption.

Trump later defended Huang, calling him an honourable person and saying he believed the Nvidia chief had an explanation.

For Nvidia, the controversy goes beyond its CEO's personal life. The company supplies technology critical to the global AI industry, while its business is closely tied to US restrictions on advanced chip exports to China. The investigation could therefore have implications for its leadership, customer relationships and national security responsibilities.

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For now, the allegations remain under investigation. The board's inquiry has not established either the reported intelligence operation or any compromise of Nvidia's confidential information.