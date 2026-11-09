Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

From building one of the world's most powerful AI chip companies to facing questions over national security, the Nvidia co-founder's personal life has become part of a growing international controversy.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 1:24 PM IST
Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy linksNvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over alleged Chinese intelligence links.

Jensen Huang is one of the most influential executives in the global technology industry. As the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, he has transformed a graphics chip company into a critical supplier of processors powering the artificial intelligence boom. Its chips are used by some of the world's biggest technology companies to train and run advanced AI models.

Advertisement

However, the 63-year-old billionaire now faces an unusual controversy involving allegations of Chinese intelligence activity, a businesswoman linked to one of Nvidia's major customers, and questions about US national security. The matter has also taken a personal turn after Huang admitted in a message to employees that he was unfaithful to his wife.

Nvidia's board has since announced an independent investigation into reports that a foreign intelligence operation targeted its CEO. But how did a technology leader at the centre of the AI revolution land in this situation?

MUST READ | Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

Who is Jensen Huang and how did he build Nvidia?

Born in Taiwan in 1963, Huang moved to the US as a child. He studied electrical engineering at Oregon State University and later completed his master's degree at Stanford University in 1992. Before starting his own company, he worked at semiconductor firms Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and LSI Logic.

Advertisement

In 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company initially focused on graphics processors for computers and gaming. Its introduction of the graphics processing unit (GPU) in 1999 became a turning point, eventually helping Nvidia expand into high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia moved beyond gaming graphics to become a major supplier of AI infrastructure. Its GPUs are now central to developing advanced AI systems, making the company one of the most influential players in the global technology industry.

DON'T MISS | Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

Why is Jensen Huang facing scrutiny over alleged China links?

The controversy centres on Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese businesswoman and former senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. She is not related to Jensen Huang.

Advertisement

According to The New York Times, US intelligence officials concluded that Alice Huang was gathering information for Beijing. The newspaper also reported that she had developed a close personal relationship with the Nvidia CEO. The intelligence concerns reportedly extended beyond personal information to Nvidia's business strategy and efforts to influence US policy on advanced AI chip exports to China.

Megaspeed also came under scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese entities obtain advanced Nvidia chips restricted under US export controls. According to trade records cited by the Times, a Malaysian affiliate of Megaspeed purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of AI equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026.

The Times reported that US President Donald Trump had been briefed about the intelligence findings roughly a year earlier. However, Huang reportedly never received a formal defensive briefing, a warning that intelligence officials give individuals who may be targets of foreign espionage.

Huang defended Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed, describing its interactions with the company as normal business relationships. Nvidia also said its customers received ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or information related to US national security. China rejected the allegations as groundless speculation.

The controversy escalated on November 5, when three Republican committee chairs in the US House of Representatives requested a closed-door briefing with Huang, proposing November 18. They wanted answers about his reported association with Alice Huang and Nvidia's safeguards against foreign intelligence activity.

Advertisement

Huang admits infidelity, Nvidia launches independent probe

On November 8, Huang sent a message to Nvidia employees admitting that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologising for hurting her and their children. He also apologised to colleagues, board members, business partners and shareholders, acknowledging that he had fallen short of his responsibilities.

Separately addressing the national security concerns, Huang confirmed that Nvidia's board had initiated an independent investigation. A committee of independent directors, assisted by external legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry. Huang said he supported the investigation and would cooperate fully.

The board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's trade secrets had been compromised, while reiterating its confidence in Huang and his leadership team. Nvidia also confirmed that he would continue leading the company without interruption.

Trump later defended Huang, calling him an honourable person and saying he believed the Nvidia chief had an explanation.

For Nvidia, the controversy goes beyond its CEO's personal life. The company supplies technology critical to the global AI industry, while its business is closely tied to US restrictions on advanced chip exports to China. The investigation could therefore have implications for its leadership, customer relationships and national security responsibilities.

Advertisement

For now, the allegations remain under investigation. The board's inquiry has not established either the reported intelligence operation or any compromise of Nvidia's confidential information.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das

Vidhya Das is a journalist who writes about technology, AI, startups and the digital world. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication, she enjoys breaking down complex topics into simple, engaging stories. She is curious about how technology is changing everyday life and loves finding stories that matter.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 1:24 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more