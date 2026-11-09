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'I am deeply sorry': NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits infidelity, seeks to rebuild trust; Read his full memo here

'I am deeply sorry': NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits infidelity, seeks to rebuild trust; Read his full memo here

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and expressed deep regret in a memo to employees. Here's what the memo says.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 9:36 AM IST
'I am deeply sorry': NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits infidelity, seeks to rebuild trust; Read his full memo hereNvidia CEO Jensen Huang

NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang is under fire for his connection with Chinese spies, raising risks for US national security. In a recent memo to employees, Huang admitted to being "unfaithful" to his wife and revealed that security concerns are being investigated by the company's board through an independent probe.

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US officials reportedly believe Alice Huang, a former executive at a Singapore-based data centre company, was working as a Chinese intelligence asset. She was allegedly passing information to Beijing, and it was also found that she had developed a relationship with NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang.

Must read: ‘No excuse for what I did’: Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy; Nvidia initiates probe

Read Huang's memo to employees here:

"To my colleagues at NVIDIA,

I owe my family and all of you an apology.

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

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To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

Must read: Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

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My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

Jensen"

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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 9:36 AM IST
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