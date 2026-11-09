Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 909 crore

Bharat Electronics shares touched a low of Rs 392.80 on November 9, compared with their previous close of Rs 397.70. This represents a decline of around 1% based on the day's low. The stock opened at Rs 398.30 and touched a high of Rs 399.05 during the trading session.

The company disclosed the order win under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, through filings to the National Stock Exchange and BSE. The order value of Rs 909 crore is additional to the orders disclosed by the company on October 21.

BEL is a state-owned defence electronics company under the Ministry of Defence. Its operations include the development and supply of electronics and related systems for the defence sector. The latest order announcement adds to its disclosed order wins, spanning equipment, upgrades, spares and services.