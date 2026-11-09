Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 909 crore

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has secured additional orders worth Rs 909 crore since its last disclosure on October 21, 2026.
In a press release dated November 6, the company said the major orders received include Stabilized Optronic Pedestal, communication equipment, navigation systems, night vision devices, software solutions, components, upgrades, spares and services. The latest announcement covers a range of defence-related equipment, systems and services.