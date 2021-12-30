Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: This multibagger stock more than doubled in 2021

The stocks of market mavens of Dalal Street are widely tracked by investors. Shares of Aptech Limited, a part of Big Bull's portfolio, have delivered a multi-bagger return to its shareholders in the last 12 months.



As per the shareholding pattern, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with his wife owns 23.7 per cent stake in the company as of September 2021. He is also the promoter of Aptech Limited.



The stock rose 3.54 per cent to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 421.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday. It has been gaining for the last 3 trading sessions and has delivered 20.78 per cent return during the same period.



With a market capitalisation of Rs 1,712 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



In the past one year, the share price of Aptech Limited jumped from Rs 153 to Rs 421.75 mark ---- logging around 176 per cent return in this period.



"Computer Education company Aptech Limited has broken out this week delivering 20 per cent return. From a technical point of view, the trend is strong, and after the breakout of 400 levels, experts are projecting a move towards 470 levels," Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research told BusinessToday.In.



She stated that Aptech is a pioneer in the non-formal education and training business in the country with a significant global presence. It has over 800 centers, and its presence is a diverse set of sectors. It has a massive presence in retail computer education, where its franchise-based model is expanding rapidly; 20 per cent of the retail revenues are international.



She further added that the company is the second-largest stock in the computer education industry after NIIT. The computer education companies have posted excellent returns in the last year and are showing a promising trend this quarter as well. In the September quarter, Aptech posted stellar results on an year-on-year basis, making it quite attractive.



Aptech Limited posted a great set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2021. The company reported a 513 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 11.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 1.84 crore.



The net sales increased to Rs 33.9 crore from Rs 34.2 crore in the year-ago period. The earning per share (EPS) increased to Rs 2.78 in September 2021 from Rs 0.46 in September 2020.



