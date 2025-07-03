RateGain Travel shares jump 5%; what analysts are saying

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd surged 5.48 per cent on Thursday to close at Rs 464.10, snapping a two-day losing run. Despite the rebound, the stock remains down 36.17 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of Ashish Sikka as Senior Vice-President and Business Head – UNO. He will spearhead the global growth of UNO, RateGain's AI-first platform aimed at simplifying, automating, and optimising hotel operations.

Analysts remain positive on RateGain, citing strong support in the Rs 413–447 range. They see potential upside if key resistance levels of Rs 467 and Rs 508 are breached, with possible targets up to Rs 560.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that the stock seems to have established a base around the Rs 440–430 range. On the flip side, the Rs 500–510 zone, marked by a bearish gap, stands as a crucial near-term resistance.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, observed that RateGain has consistently held its support range of Rs 424–413 over the past 15 weeks. The rise in volumes signals buying interest near these levels. As long as this support is maintained, the stock is likely to advance towards Rs 525–560 in the coming sessions.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "The stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 447. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 467 could lead to an upside target of Rs 508 in the near term."

RateGain enables electronic transactions and pricing services for the travel and hospitality industry. It functions through three key segments: marketing technology (MarTech), distribution and data as a service (DaaS). The company caters to a wide range of clients including hotels, airlines, online travel agencies (OTAs), meta-search platforms, vacation rentals and package tour operators. Its services also extend to car rental companies, railways, travel management firms, as well as cruise and ferry operators. As of March 2025, promoters held a 48.17 per cent stake in the company, 0.05 per cent lower than the previous quarter.