Redington Q2 earnings: Stock rises 11% on highest revenue, EBITDA up 41% 

The Apple distributor's stock has gained 96% from its 52-week low, taking into account today's rally. Redington stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 191.25 on April 2, 2026. It hit a 52 week high of Rs 419.55 on September 23, 2026.

Revenue rose to a record high of Rs 43,002 crore in Q2 against the revenue of Rs 29118 crore a year ago. Net profit climbed 50% to Rs 581 crore in the last quarter against Rs 388 crore profit in the year ago period.

EBITDA rose 41% to Rs 894 crore in Q2 against Rs 632 crore on a year on year basis.

The quarter’s performance was supported by growth across major business groups and key markets. India revenue grew 67% year-on-year, driven by enterprise technology and data centre investments, demand for PCs and mobility devices, and continued adoption of cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Revenue across the Middle East and Africa increased 41% year-on-year, supported by demand for enterprise infrastructure, cloud and cybersecurity solutions.

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Commenting on the results, VS Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO, Redington Limited, said: “Our Q2 performance reflects strong demand across key markets and the disciplined execution of our teams and partners. As customers invest in enterprise infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity and AI, they need the right technologies and capabilities to work together. Our role as a technology ecosystem orchestrator is to connect these capabilities with our partner network, helping customers adopt, secure and manage their technology. We will continue to expand our market reach, deepen partner engagement and invest in services, digital routes to market and AI capabilities to support long-term growth.”

Redington is a supply chain solutions provider and a distributor of technology products, including IT hardware, software, and mobility devices. The Fortune 500 company serves as a link between global technology brands and a network of channel partners across emerging markets.