Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, RailTel among stocks to watch out for today

Benchmark indices settled higher on Monday after a choppy trading session. BSE's barometer Sensex added about 115 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 59,106.44, while the 50-share pack Nifty50 advanced 38.30 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 17,398.05. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers BSE midcap and smallcap indices rally up to a per cent. Fear gauge India VIX declined almost 3 per cent to 12.59-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bajaj Finance

The firm logged a strong 20% year-on-year growth in new loan bookings for the quarter ended March, with the figure touching a record high in FY23.

HCL Technologies

JP Morgan has placed the IT services provider on "negative catalyst watch" ahead of the earnings season, citing the highest near-term risks for the company.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries and its arm Reliance Jio Infocomm have raised $2 billion add-on foreign currency facility at most competitive rates, PTI reported.

Britannia Industries

Its board has cleared an interim dividend of Rs 72 per share for the financial year ended March.

Cyient

The company has appointed Krishna Bodanapu as Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director. Karthikeyan (Karthik) Natarajan has been appointed as CEO and continues to be Executive Director of the company.

JSW Steel

The steel firm has been declared as a preferred bidder for iron ore mines held in Karnataka.

Indigo Paints

Indigo Paints will buy 51% stake in Apple Chemie India by a combination of primary capital infusion and secondary share purchase transaction with the promoters.

Federal Bank

The lender’s total deposits reached Rs 2.13 lakh crore as of March 2023, with a growth of 17% over last year period, while advances rose 20% to Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

RailTel

RailTel has received work orders from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation and National Informatics Centre Services worth Rs 110 crore.

Also read: Vedanta, Havells India, Adani, other stocks to watch today

Also read: IndusInd Bank shares: What analysts said on stock post March quarter business update