'$3 billion green ammonia deal': Reliance signs 15-year supply pact with Samsung C&T

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has signed a binding long-term supply and purchase agreement with Samsung C&T Corporation of South Korea to supply green ammonia for 15 years, the company said in a statement on Monday.

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The agreement, valued at more than $3 billion, will begin in the second half of FY2029 and is among the largest binding long-term green ammonia offtake agreements globally.

RIL said the deal reflects the emergence of India as a potential exporter of green fuels supported by a domestic clean-energy manufacturing ecosystem. "The SPA, valued at more than US$3 billion, is one of the largest binding long-term Green Ammonia off-take agreements globally."

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According to the company, the partnership is aligned with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to scale up the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia.

Reliance said the agreement forms part of its broader effort to build an integrated clean-energy ecosystem covering renewable power, energy storage, hydrogen production, and downstream green fuels.

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"RIL is developing a fully integrated New Energy platform spanning renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuels and chemicals, supported by in-house manufacturing of critical clean-energy technologies."

The company said the platform includes the domestic production of key technologies used in the energy transition. "A central pillar of RIL’s New Energy ecosystem is the indigenisation of critical clean energy technologies in India, including Solar modules, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Electrolyser systems, in line with the Government of India’s vision for self-reliance and domestic manufacturing leadership."

Reliance said integrating these capabilities into a single system would allow it to supply green fuels at scale to international markets while strengthening manufacturing in India. "By integrating these capabilities within a single ecosystem, RIL aims to deliver green energy solutions that are competitive, scalable, and reliable for global markets while strengthening India’s industrial base."

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The company added that the agreement with Samsung C&T represents the first of several long-term offtake partnerships planned to support the expansion of its new energy platform.

Commenting on the deal, Anant Ambani, Executive Director at Reliance Industries, said the partnership is part of the company's strategy to build a global green fuel supply chain anchored in India.

"We are proud to partner with Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia that is cost-competitive and reliable. This partnership marks an important step in India’s clean-energy journey." He said the initiative aims to combine India's renewable energy potential with domestic manufacturing capacity to produce green fuels at scale.

"RIL's New Energy initiative aims not only to advance the energy transition but also to build a strong industrial platform for India by integrating India’s renewable resources with the country’s manufacturing leadership, world-class talent, and innovation to produce value-added green fuels and chemicals at scale."

"At the heart of this vision is our commitment to indigenising the critical technologies of the energy transition - Solar, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and Electrolysers - under a strong Make-in-India framework.'

Ambani added that partnerships such as this will help scale "our green hydrogen ecosystem and gigafactories, while contributing to India's ambition of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives."