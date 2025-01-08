scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Reliance Industries shares: Post $50 billion m-cap rout, RIL stock a buy, say analysts

Feedback

Reliance Industries shares: Post $50 billion m-cap rout, RIL stock a buy, say analysts

CLSA also reiterated its 'Outperform' recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,650. Jefferies, on the other hand, retained its 'Buy' call and set a target price of Rs 1,690. Morgan Stanley finds the stock worth Rs 1,662.

RIL shares rose 2.33 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1269.85. It is up 3.72 per cent in 2025 against a 1 per cent fall for the BSE Sensex.  RIL shares rose 2.33 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1269.85. It is up 3.72 per cent in 2025 against a 1 per cent fall for the BSE Sensex. 

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gained 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade and were up for the second straight session after a couple of foreign brokerages suggested a favorable set up for the oil-to-telecom major in 2025. Bernstein finds the risk-reward attractive on the counter as it suggested a target price of Rs 1,520 on the counter.

Related Articles

CLSA also reiterated its 'Outperform' recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,650. Jefferies, on the other hand, retained its 'Buy' call and set a target price of Rs 1,690. Morgan Stanley finds the stock Rs 1,662-worthy.

"After a $50 billion market cap decline since September 2024 led by 13 per cent EPS cut and a 10 per cent Ebitda cut to consensus earnings, we see Reliance Ebitda has bottomed and can grow 19 per cent-plus in FY26. Valuations are at 3-year low, making risk-reward attractive," Bernstein said on January 7.

The RIL stock rose 2.33 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1269.85. It is up 3.72 per cent in 2025 against a 1 per cent fall for the BSE Sensex. "After notable underperformance in 2024, Reliance Industries’ (Reliance) stock has fallen to a conservative value. We see this as a great entry point to position for attractive gains as triggers play out later in 2025. Persisting weakness in retail profitability has been a big drag for the stock, and we expect the segment to get back to promising growth in 2H25," CLSA said on January 4.

The ramp-up in AirFiber subscribers for Reliance Jio (Jio) as well as another tariff hike are seen driving excitement in the lead up to a potential Jio IPO in late-2025. There are also hopes of the start of new energy projects including integrated solar PV manufacturing in 2025, CLSA said.

Bernstein believes 2025 will see a recovery cycle for Reliance led by Jio ARPU increase of 12 per cent and subscriber growth of 4-5 per cent. It sees retail segment to revert to double-digit Ebitda growth and expects an increase in GRM margins.
"We expect earnings growth to be led by Telecom & Retail, while refining margins see a rebound. We update our target price to Rs 1,520," it said.

CLSA said it sees RIL as trading near its rainy-day valuation whereby it assigns the same value as Bharti’s India business for Jio and said the Retail and O2C businesses are at a conservative deal valuation, along with nil value for new energy.

"The stock offers a very attractive risk-reward, in our view. We recommend entry at this bargain price to play triggers like the start of new energy capacity, a return of promising growth from Retail, a ramp up in AirFiber subscribers and a potential Jio IPO later in 2025. We retain our O-PF recommendation," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 08, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd