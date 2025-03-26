Reliance Power, Zomato, YES Bank lead NSE volumes; Mazagon, IndusInd, Siemens lead turnover

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Reliance Power Ltd, Zomato Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, JP Power, NCC Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among stocks that saw huge volumes on NSE in Wednesday's trade. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, IndusInd Bank ICICI Bank Ltd and Siemens Ltd are some of the stocks that were leading the NSE turnover chart, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

Vodafone Idea shares fell 1.82 per cent to Rs 7.02 on NSE, as 18,61,28,604 shares worth Rs 131 crore changed hands. Reliance Power shares climbed 9.34 per cent to Rs 40.73 apiece, as 5,63,05,814 shares worth Rs 223 crore changing hands.

Shares of Zomato declined 2.48 per cent to Rs 204.61, as 5,45,31,726 shares worth Rs 1,112 crore changed hands. BoFA Securties has reportedly downgraded Zomato to 'Neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 250 from Rs 300. ICICI Securities suggested 'Buy' rating on Zomato with price targets of Rs 310.

YES Bank advanced 0.47 per cent to Rs 17.11 as 3,86,11,504 shares worth Rs 66 crore changed hands. It was followed by JP Power and NCC, which saw 3,59,94,620 and 3,38,78,468 shares changing hands, respectively.

Suzlon Energy shares were flat at Rs 57.67 as 2,57,15,614 shares changed hands. JM Financial said the re-entry of Siemens Gamesa India into the domestic market with better support is a testimony to the growth potential in India’s wind energy market. "However, with sticky execution challenges possibly limiting the yearly capacity addition, we believe the market may face over-supply, leading to risk to growth potential of domestic manufacturers with weak technical capabilities," it said.

At present, it has a 'Buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with a target of Rs 71.

On the turnover front, While Zomato led NSE list, Mazagon Dock saw Rs 900 crore turnover. It was followed by HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, NCC, ICICI Bank and Siemens that saw up to Rs 830 crore turnover in trade so far.

The NSE barometer Nifty stood at 23,650.40, down 18.25 points or 0.08 per cent. The BSE Sensex was trading at 77,838.76, down 178.43 points or 0.23 per cent.