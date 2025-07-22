Retail investors, HNIs hold 61% of MF AUM; here's where the money is flowing

Retail investors accounted for 27 per cent of the mutual fund (MF) industry's total assets under management (AUM), while high net worth individuals (HNIs) held 33.67 per cent, marking an eightfold growth over the past decade. Industry's AUM grew 6 times during the same period, Franklin Templeton India MF said in a note.

Advertisement

In total, individual investors accounted for over 61 per cent of total MF AUM, the mutual fund house noted adding that corporates held for 37.14 per cent of AUM, while the rest are banks/financial institutions at 2.13 per cent and FIIs/FPIs at 0.05 per cent.

"If we see the investor category wise allocation in AUM, equity funds accounts for around 55 per cent of Total AUM," Franklin Templeton India MF noted.

87% retail, HNI MF assets in equities

Franklin Templeton India MF noted that almost 87 per cent of individual investor assets are held in equity-oriented schemes. Debt-oriented schemes account for 8 per cent, ETFs/FoF at 3 per cent and the remaining 2 per cent in liquid/money market instruments.

Advertisement

On the other hand institutional assets are spread across Liquid/Money market instruments at 28 per cent, debt-oriented schemes at 25 per cent, ETFs/FoFs at 28 per cent and only 19 per cent of assets in equity-oriented schemes.

The MF house said the industry witnessed high growth in terms of individual investors’ share in total AUM.

"The industry AUM grew by 24 per cent CAGR in the last 5 years and 20 per cent CAGR in the last 10 years respectively, ended June 2025. The 5 years CAGR for individual investors was at 23 per cent pa vs Industry AUM at 24 per cent pa over 5 years. In terms of 10 years CAGR of the individual investors stood at 23 per cent pa vs Industry AUM at 20 per cent pa over 10 years," it said.

Advertisement

Average SIP size jumps to Rs 2,966

The SIP average ticket size moved higher in June 2025 to Rs 2,966, just near the Rs 3,000 mark. The average SIP ticket size is well above the pre-Covid levels of Rs 2,861, which was recorded in December 2019. Mutual Funds are now a dominant force versus FPIs, Franklin Templeton India MF said.

Net inflows for DIIs were Rs 6.5 lakh crore for last 12 months (till June 2025) against net outflows of Rs 3 lakh crore for FPIs.

"The SIP average ticket size moved higher in June 2025 to Rs 2,966. Talking about segments, the Passive Fund Folios have grown 17 times in the last 5 years. And lastly, the Sectoral/ Thematic funds category witnessed highest gross/net sales over the last 12 months," it said.