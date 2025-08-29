RIL AGM 2025: Indian economy can grow at 10%, says Mukesh Ambani 

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said the Indian economy can grow at a high rate of 10% annually. Addressing the 48th AGM Annual General meeting (AGM) of the conglomerate, Ambani said global uncertainty is rising but it’s also a golden age of abundance & affordability driven by tech, converging breakthroughs underpin transformation: clean energy, genomics, AI & deep tech

The 10% economic growth will result in raising of per capita income of Indians four to five times in two decades, said Ambani.

Ambani's comments on the Indian economy came on a day when the government will release its GDP or economic growth data for the April to June 2025 quarter. According to a Reuters poll, gross domestic product is likely to have grown 6.7% year-on-year in April-June quarter, down from 7.4% in March 2025 quarter.

"Under the determined leadership of our visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India’s GDP is growing faster than all major economies," said Ambani in his AGM speech.

"With the right set of reforms, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a national priority on Deep Tech, our economy can grow at a rate of 10% annually. More importantly, India need not copy any foreign model. We have the ability, and the responsibility, to create an India-first model of development. This model will use Deep Tech to bring prosperity and security to India, improve the quality of life of each and every Indian, and protect the environment," added Ambani.

Meanwhile, RIL shares were trading 1.5% lower at Rs 1366.90 on BSE in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 18.53 lakh crore.