RIL AGM 2026: Shares of market heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd rose 6% in three sessions ahead of the conglomerate's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, 2026. On the flip side, the large cap stock is trading near its 52-week low of Rs 1253.65 reached on June 11 this year. It has risen merely 6% from that level ahead of the 49th AGM of the company.

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RIL AGM 2026 expectations

RIL shares will be among the most tracked stocks this week as the conglomerate is likely to unveil the details of the Jio Platforms’ IPO. The Jio IPO is pegged at $4 billion, which would make it one of the most valued IPOs in India. RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani had guided for the Jio IPO in H1 2026 at the 48th AGM in August 2025.

Other key things to expect in the AGM are updates on Jio’s 500 million plus subscriber base and its growing 5G network, details of the Meta data centre partnership, progress on Reliance Retail, and green energy business updates.

In the current session, RIL shares rose 2% to Rs 1333.35 against the previous close of Rs 1307.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17.95 lakh crore.

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RIL share price targets

Brokerage Morgan Stanley has maintained an Overweight stance on the stock with a target of Rs 1,803 on the stock, indicating nearly 35% upside from current levels.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Reliance Industries displays a minor pullback recovery within a structural downtrend, currently trading below its declining key EMAs (20, 50, 100, 200). Although price action shows a green defensive candle at current levels, it lacks strong expansion in volume, suggesting weak buying conviction. With the RSI still struggling to break above 50, avoid fresh entries. For existing positions, maintain a strict defensive Stop Loss at Rs 1,260, targeting a recovery towards Rs 1,400."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1300, while resistance stands at Rs 1360. A decisive breakout above Rs 1360 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1400. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1300- Rs 1400 range."