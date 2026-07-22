Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO allotment status: Check odds of getting shares, latest GMP 

Caliber Mining & Logistics is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, July 22. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds latest by Thursday, March 23. The coal extraction and logistics player received a solid response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

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The IPO of Caliber Mining & Logistics was open for bidding between July 17-July 21. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 402-424 per share with a lot size of 35 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 450 crore via IPO, which was included a fresh share sale of Rs 400 and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 11,79,245 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 146.64 times with nearly 38.45 lakh applications, fetching bids for almost Rs 48,720 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 240.71 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were subscribed an astounding 267.36 times and 41.15 times, respectively.

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Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Caliber Mining & Logistics:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 61 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 1.64 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 214 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 0.47 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 33 investors will get 35 shares. (Probability: 3.03 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of Caliber Mining & Logistics has seen a sharp correction despite bumper bidding following a muted listing of SBI Funds Management on Tuesday. Last heard, it was commanding a premium of Rs 85-90 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 20-21 per cent for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 115-120 apiece over the weekend.

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Incorporated in 2014, Chandrapur-based Caliber Mining & Logistics is an integrated service provider specializing in coal extraction and coal logistics. Based in Maharashtra, the company offers comprehensive mining and logistics services, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and rail transportation coordination.

DAM Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Thursday, July 22. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on July 24, Friday.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Caliber Mining & Logistics, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Caliber Mining & Logistics Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘CMLL’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

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The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.