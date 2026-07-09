RIL shares clock double-digit losses for up to two years, price targets in focus

RIL share price: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are in a downtrend for the last two years, leaving 664 crore public investors (shareholder count according to March 2026 quarter BSE data) concerned about the fate of their investments. RIL stock, which trades near its 52-week low of Rs 1253.65 reached on June 11, 2026, is stuck in the bear grip. The stock trades near the oversold zone with a RSI of 39.4.

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RIL shares trade below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages, signalling correction in both short term and in the long term.

The large cap stock has lost 12.48% in six months and fallen 19% in two years. It is down 15% in a year.

Reliance Industries' stock has come under pressure after the conglomerate cautioned that persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to pose significant challenges to the business environment. The company said the outlook for FY27 remains highly uncertain due to geopolitical developments, macroeconomic volatility and evolving policy risks. It also noted that consumer spending in its retail business could remain subdued in the near term as broader economic conditions continue to weigh on demand.

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Another concern for investors is sluggish retail segment growth. Growth in Reliance Retail softened due to shifting festive seasons, consumer product demergers, and a cautious consumer spending environment affected by macroeconomic conditions.

In the current session, RIL shares rose 1.21% to Rs 1290. Market cap of the firm reached Rs 17.46 lakh crore. Total 5.67 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 73.06 crore today.

RIL share price targets

Global CLSA maintains an Outperform rating on Reliance Industries (RIL) with a target price of Rs 1,800, led by its massive green energy rollout, technology-led re-rating, and the public listing of its telecom business, Jio Platforms. The brokerage cites a robust long-term growth catalyst from the scaling of these new energy businesses over the next 12 months.

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Brokerage JPMorgan is overweight on the stock with a target price of Rs 1660.

RIL should benefit from continued strength in its refining/petchem spreads & weaker INR. Valuations continue to look reasonable - with commissioning of New Energy businesses a likely catalyst through FY27, said JP Morgan.

The brokerage believes that technology investments could drive a re-rating.

Compressed biogas expansion continues alongside new energy investments of RIL, it said adding that Perovskite Solar Modules & Sodium-lon Batteries could gain wider acceptance in 2026.

Emkay Global has a 'Buy' call on RIL with a price target of Rs 1,680.

The brokerage said the planned deployment of an initial batch of advanced NVIDIA GB300 GPUs marks a strategic expansion beyond conventional data centre colocation services. Through its R-Intelligence platform, it aims to establish a dedicated GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offering while building sovereign AI hosting infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads.

"This layer is reinforced by a strategic joint venture with Meta, allowing JPL to host open-source LLaMA models and offer customized fine-tuning services to external enterprises. Jio’s forward-looking priorities focus on migrating its entire base to 5G by FY30, commercializing network slicing for enterprise and consumer segments, and evaluating a Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation," it said.