scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
RITES shares: Why the railway PSU stock might be showing 48% slide today

Feedback

RITES shares: Why the railway PSU stock might be showing 48% slide today

Rites shares: A bonus issue increases number of outstanding equity shares and reduces share price of the stock in proportion to number of bonus shares issued.

Rites stock: The railway PSU stock climbed 8 per cent to hit a high of Rs 362.45 (adjusted). The scrip had closed at Rs 682.45 on Thursday. Rites stock: The railway PSU stock climbed 8 per cent to hit a high of Rs 362.45 (adjusted). The scrip had closed at Rs 682.45 on Thursday.

Shares of RITES Ltd turned ex-date for bonus issue on Friday morning, leading to adjustments in its share price. The PSU railway stock opened at Rs 362.95 and soon hit a low of Rs 354.55 today, which was 48 per cent lower than Thursday's closing price of Rs 682.45 for the stock. On adjusted basis, however, the railway PSU stock later advanced, climbing 8 per cent to hit a high of Rs 362.45 on BSE.

Investors, who might be seeing a 48 per cent fall in Rites shares on their trading apps could, thus, be seeing the unadjusted Rites price.

A bonus issue increases number of outstanding equity shares and reduces share price of the stock in proportion to number of bonus shares issued. It improves liquidity on the counter, but reduces free reserves and surplus of the company.

Others such as The Phoenix Mills Ltd and Axita Cotton also climbed up to 6 per cent post similar corporate actions. Shares of Ujaas Energy Ltd, IFL Enterprises and MINDTECK (INDIA) Ltd also turned ex-date for bonus today.

In the case of Rites, the railway PSU had announced a bonus issue ratio of 1:1, which means shareholders holding one share of Rites will get one share and the eligibility of the shareholders will be determined today, which is also the record date for the corporate action. Rites also went ex-dividend today. The PSU had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY24. The actual dividend will be paid on October 12.

The PSU had in August 2024 turned ex-bonus in the 1:4 ratio, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Rites is a multi-disciplinary engineering and consultancy organisation, offering diversified services from concept to commissioning of transport infrastructure and related technologies. It has significant presence as a transport infrastructure consultancy organisation in the railway sector.

Meanwhile, Realtor Phoenix Mills also turned ex-date for 1:1 bonus issue today. This stock was trading 1.09 per cent higher at Rs 1,782.10. Axita Cotton soared 6.10 per cent to Rs 17.22. This stock turned ex-bonus in 1:3 ratio. MINDTECK (INDIA), IFL Enterprises Ltd and Ujaas Energy shares also turned ex-date for bonus today.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 20, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Rites Ltd
Rites Ltd