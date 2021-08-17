Rs 715 to Rs 2,395: This stock zoomed over 200% in 1 year; do you own it?

Shares of eClerx Services have delivered more than 200 per cent return in the last one year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index gained over 48 per cent and the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 46 per cent.



The multibagger stock has surged from Rs 715.7 to Rs 2,395.05 mark today in the last 12 months - yielding around 235 per cent in this period. The stock more than doubled investors' money so far in 2021. It has risen 227 per cent since the beginning of this year.



An amount of Rs 5 lakh invested in this multibagger stock a year ago would have turned into Rs 16.73 lakh today.



The midcap stock rose 5 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 2,395.05 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2021. With a market capitalisation of Rs 8,153.70 crore, the share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.



The company reported a net profit of Rs 91.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 compared to a profit of Rs 51.8 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 44.5 per cent to Rs 486.3 crore in the June-ended quarter against Rs 336.6 crore a year ago.



"The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 13, 2021, approved the buyback of equity shares through tender offer route for an amount not exceeding Rs 303.0 crore (Maximum Buy Back Size) excluding transaction costs at a price not exceeding Rs 3,200 per share (Maximum Buy Back Price), subject to approval of shareholders," the company said.



As on 30 June 2021, the promoter and promoter group held 53.81% stake in the company, 44.02% stake was held by public shareholders and the remaining 2.18% stake was held by Employee Benefit Trust (ESOP Trust).



The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, stood Rs 26.84 as compared to Rs 14.34 in the corresponding period last year.



According to MarketsMojo, the company has declared positive results for the last 3 consecutive quarters and has a low Debt to Equity ratio (avg) at -0.36 times. Also, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on May 27, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now. Multiple factors for the stock are bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST, DOW and OBV.



With ROE of 18.8, it has a Fair valuation with a 5.3 Price to Book Value. Also, the company has high institutional holdings at 34.84%. Their stake has increased by 0.85% over the previous quarter.



