Rs 75/share dividend: Last day to buy this Tata Group stock before record date

Investors who want to pocket the upcoming dividend payout from the Tata Group-led Tata Elxsi Ltd should know that today, June 9, is the final opportunity to buy the company's shares to qualify for the payout.

Tata Elxsi Ltd record date

According to an exchange filing, the company has fixed Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the record date to determine member eligibility for the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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The company’s board recommended a Rs 75 per share with a face value of Rs 10, during their meeting on April 21, 2026. This payout is up for shareholder approval at the company's 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which would be held on Wednesday, June 24.

Once greenlit, the company said that the dividend will be disbursed to eligible shareholders on or after June 30, 2026.

Tata Elxsi share price today

Meanwhile, on the market front, Tata Elxsi's shares dipped slightly in Tuesday’s trade. The stock was trading 0.78% lower at Rs 4,223.60 apiece on the BSE, sliding down from its previous close of Rs 4,256.85.

Dividend history

Looking at its recent dividend history, the company paid out a dividend of Rs 75 per share last year in June 2025. Prior to that steady payout, shareholders received a final dividend of Rs 70 in June 2024, a Rs 60.60 payout in June 2023, and a dividend of Rs 42.50 in June 2022.

