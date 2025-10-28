RVNL stock in focus today on Rs 165-crore contract win, more details

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares were in focus on 28 October following the company's announcement that it had emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract from North Eastern Railway. The project involves the construction of a substructure for a bridge with a double D type well foundation to support a double line with RDSO 25 T axle loading standard. This bridge will span the river Gandak between Paniyahwa and Valmikinagar stations, forming part of the doubling of the Gorakhpur Cantt–Valmikinagar section. As stated, "company said in its release." The contract is valued at Rs 165 crore and is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

RVNL's shares trading volumes were robust following the announcement, as investors assessed the impact of the company's recent project wins. In comparison to benchmark indices, RVNL's performance over one month and one year has shown notable strength, although precise return figures and financial ratios such as P/E, P/B, and dividend yield were not specified in the latest report.

RVNL has recently secured contracts across multiple rail divisions, underlining its competitive position in the sector. Last week, the company was declared the lowest bidder for a Rs 144 crore overhead electrification upgradation project in the South Central Railway's Ramgundam–Kazipet section. Earlier in October, RVNL was awarded a Rs 40 crore contract by Western Railway for the maintenance and repair of signalling and telecom systems in the Ahmedabad Division. These developments position RVNL favourably against key competitors, including IRCON International and RITES, as it continues to strengthen its order book and execution capabilities.