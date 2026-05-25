SAIL, Kotak Bank, Dixon Tech, MFSL: 6 stocks to buy for short-term gains — Target prices

As the Indian stock markets have kicked off the start for the last week of May on a strong note, domestic brokerage firms including Master Capital Services and SMC Global Securities have suggested a some stocks for short-term gains for the investors. They have biggest largecap names like Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Max Financial Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.



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Steel Authority of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 215-220 | Stop Loss: Rs 192

SAIL continues to display a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with the stock sustaining above the important Rs 175 breakout zone, which now acts as a strong support area. The stock is currently trading around Rs 200 and remains in a clear higher-high, higher-low formation, indicating that buyers continue to dominate the trend. Momentum indicators are also supportive, with RSI holding near 66, reflecting healthy strength without entering an extreme overbought zone. The recent consolidation near highs suggests that the stock is absorbing supply after a sharp move rather than showing signs of weakness. A sustained move above Rs 202-205 could open further upside towards Rs 215-220 in the near term. Traders may consider accumulating the stock on dips while maintaining a stop loss below Rs 192.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



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Dixon Technologies India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 12,800-13,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 11,200

Dixon Technologies appears to be witnessing a gradual improvement in price structure after spending considerable time in consolidation. It is trading around Rs 11,700–11,800 and is attempting to move above the important Rs 12,080 resistance level. A breakout above this zone can strengthen momentum and signal the possibility of a fresh upmove. From a technical standpoint, RSI near 61 indicates improving momentum and suggests buying interest is returning. Volume activity has also started showing signs of improvement, which supports the bullish view. The overall structure indicates that the stock may be in the early phase of a trend reversal rather than a short-term bounce. A sustained move above Rs 12,080 may push the stock towards Rs 12,800–13,200, while Rs 11,200 remains an important support.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



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Max Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,930-1,935 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,580

Max Financial Services Ltd is witnessing a phase of healthy consolidation on the daily chart after a sharp recovery from lower levels, indicating sustained accumulation near the Rs 1,560–1,580 support zone. The stock has been oscillating within a defined rectangular range, repeatedly facing resistance around Rs 1,700 while buyers continue to defend lower levels aggressively. Such price behaviour generally reflects supply absorption before a directional move. The stock also continues to hold above its key moving average, suggesting the broader trend remains constructive despite short-term volatility. Momentum indicators are gradually stabilising, with RSI holding near the bullish zone. A decisive breakout above the Rs 1,700–1,720 resistance band could trigger fresh upside momentum and confirm continuation of the broader uptrend. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy into a stock above Rs 1,720 levels for the expected upside of Rs 1,930-1,935 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,580 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 420-430 | Stop Loss: Rs 375

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is showing early signs of improvement after witnessing a prolonged corrective phase. The stock is trading around Rs 384–385 and is gradually stabilising near recent highs. Price action suggests that selling pressure is easing and the stock may be preparing for a gradual recovery. RSI around 54 indicates improving momentum and leaves enough room for further upside if buying interest strengthens. From a chart perspective, the stock has started building a base and sustaining above current levels could support a continuation of the recovery move. The immediate hurdle remains around Rs 403, and a breakout above

this level could trigger fresh momentum towards Rs 420–430 levels. On the downside, Rs 375 remains an important support zone for maintaining a positive outlook.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,600-8,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,850

Apollo Hospitals has delivered a strong breakout above the important Rs 7,900 resistance zone, indicating renewed strength in the trend. The stock is currently trading around Rs 8,350 and continues to maintain a strong bullish setup with higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI around 72, reflecting strong buying interest, although some short-term consolidation after the recent sharp move cannot be ruled out. The breakout suggests that market participants are willing to accumulate at higher levels, which is generally a positive sign for trend continuation. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 7,900–8,000, the overall outlook remains positive. The next upside levels could emerge around Rs 8,600–8,800, while Rs 7,850 may act as a crucial stop-loss zone.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Sudarshan Chemical Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,180-1,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 885

Sudarshan Chemical is displaying a strong bullish reversal structure on the daily chart after breaking out above a prolonged consolidation zone near the Rs 980–990 resistance band. The stock had been forming a higher base over the past few weeks, indicating gradual accumulation after a sustained corrective phase. The recent sharp breakout candle above both horizontal resistance and the long-term moving average reflects renewed buying momentum and improving market sentiment. The breakout suggests the stock may be entering a fresh uptrend phase, and likely to attract further momentum-based buying interest. Immediate support is now expected near the earlier resistance area placed around 975-950 zone, which could act as a demand zone on dips. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,000-1,020 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,180-1,200 levels with stop loss below Rs 885 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities