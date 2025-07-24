Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
SBI Life Insurance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, premium income falls

SBI Life Insurance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, premium income falls

SBI Life Insurance's Q1 earnings: Net profit rose 14% year-on-year to ₹594 crore, driven by robust renewal premiums, though it saw a sequential drop.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 24, 2025 4:08 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, premium income falls Renewal premiums stood at about Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the quarter, emphasising the company's reliance on these renewals as a key growth element.
SUMMARY
  • SBI Life’s net profit rose 14% year-on-year in Q1
  • Renewal premiums reached ₹1.05 lakh crore supporting growth
  • Net premium income increased 14% compared to last year

SBI Life Insurance reported a 14% rise in net profit for the first quarter, with earnings reaching ₹594 crore compared to ₹520 crore in the same quarter last year. This increase was largely due to strong renewal premiums, which have been a significant factor in the company's performance.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite the annual profit growth, SBI Life experienced a 27% decline in profits from the previous quarter, where it had recorded ₹814 crore. Additionally, net premium income fell by 28%, from ₹2.38 lakh crore in the March quarter to ₹1.72 lakh crore in Q1.

The company's first-year premium was approximately ₹35,390 crore, lower than the ₹48,590 crore in the March quarter but higher than the ₹31,460 crore from the previous year. Renewal premiums stood at about ₹1.05 lakh crore for the quarter, emphasising the company's reliance on these renewals as a key growth element.

The insurer highlighted that the demand for its policies continues to be stable, as illustrated by the 14% year-on-year increase in net premium income. SBI Life anticipates that renewals will continue to be a significant growth driver in the upcoming quarters.

Advertisement

The financial performance underlines the company's strategic focus on renewals, which has proven effective in maintaining steady demand for its policies.

SBI Life Insurance's recent results spotlight its resilience in handling the challenges of a fluctuating market and emphasise its commitment to leveraging renewals for sustained growth.

With these developments, the company is optimistic about its capacity to maintain growth momentum, despite the impact of quarterly fluctuations.

Overall, SBI Life Insurance's quarterly results demonstrate its strategic adaptability and commitment to long-term growth, underpinned by strong renewal premiums.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today