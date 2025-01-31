scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
SEBI’s clampdown on finfluencers, cannot use live stock market data in educational content

Feedback

SEBI’s clampdown on finfluencers, cannot use live stock market data in educational content

It has also clarified that only stock data with a three- month lag can now be used, thus effectively preventing real-time trading tips disguised as education

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Additionally, SEBI reiterated that brokers, mutual funds, investment advisers, exchanges, and other market participants “cannot be associated” with unregistered influencers, either directly or indirectly. Additionally, SEBI reiterated that brokers, mutual funds, investment advisers, exchanges, and other market participants “cannot be associated” with unregistered influencers, either directly or indirectly.

SEBI has tightened regulations on financial influencers, barring the use of live stock market data in educational content. Under the new rule, only stock prices with a three-month lag can be used, effectively curbing real-time trading tips disguised as education.

In a circular, SEBI stated, “A person engaged solely in education shall mean that such person is not engaged in any of the two prohibited activities. Such person should not be using the market price data of the preceding three months to speak/talk/display the name of any security, including using any code name of the security in his/her talk/speech, video, ticker, screen share, etc., indicating the future price, advice, or recommendation related to security or securities.”

Additionally, SEBI reiterated that brokers, mutual funds, investment advisers, exchanges, and other market participants “cannot be associated” with unregistered influencers, either directly or indirectly. The new regulations also bring mutual fund distributors, authorized persons, portfolio management services distributors, and alternative investment fund distributors under SEBI’s oversight, making them responsible for compliance.

As per the clarification, SEBI-registered intermediaries are prohibited from engaging with unregistered influencers in any form, including:

Transactions involving money or money’s worth

  • Referral of clients
  • Interaction of IT systems
  • Joint marketing or promotional activities

SEBI had initially restricted interactions between regulated entities and unregistered influencers in an October 2024 circular. Amit Trivedi, a trainer and author at Osat Knowledge, welcomed the move, emphasizing that finfluencers should be educators, not advisors, as they are not regulated.

Many influencers rely heavily on live data to offer stock tips. With this restriction, they may struggle to retain subscribers and students who previously followed them for real-time market insights.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 31, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement