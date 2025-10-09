Business Today
Senco Gold shares tagged 'Buy' after 42% YTD crash; brokerage explains why

Senco: The stock was last seen trading 3.68 per cent lower at Rs 327. At this price, it has cracked 41.94 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 9, 2025 1:21 PM IST
Senco Gold shares tagged 'Buy' after 42% YTD crash; brokerage explains whySenco, in its recent business update, mentioned that gold prices in Q2 FY26 reached Rs 1,16,500, the highest-ever recorded, as against Rs 1,00,800 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 75,300 in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Senco Gold Ltd tumbled 4.60 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a low of Rs 323.90. The stock was last seen trading 3.68 per cent lower at Rs 327. At this price, it has cracked 41.94 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Antique Stock Broking, in its pre-quarter update, maintained its 'Buy' rating on the counter with a target price of Rs 569. "As per the latest business update from Senco, Q2 FY26 could register a revenue growth of 6.5 per cent YoY despite several factors like a) High base effect, b) Shraddh season in Sept'25, c) Persistent rains and a flood-like situation in the East, and d) Surge in gold price (43 per cent YoY and 8 per cent QoQ). Diamond jewellery sales sustained the momentum with value growth of 12 per cent YoY during Q2 (31 per cent/14 per cent YoY value/ volume growth for H1). Retail sales/SSSG were reported to be 16 per cent/7.5 per cent YoY for H1. The company opened five/ one stores for Senco/Sennes, taking the total count to 184/8, respectively," the domestic brokerage stated.

"Festive campaigns (launched during Q2), peak festive and wedding season are likely to support continued demand through H2. Management remains confident of 18-20 per cent revenue growth for FY26. Senco could likely surpass their target to add 20 stores in FY26 (added 17 in H1), as they expect to launch 7-8 stores during H2. We maintain our estimates and BUY recommendation with a target price of Rs 569, based on 25x P/E on H1 FY28 estimates," it added.

Senco, in its recent business update, mentioned that gold prices in Q2 FY26 reached Rs 1,16,500, the highest-ever recorded, as against Rs 1,00,800 in Q1 FY26 and Rs 75,300 in Q2 FY25.

Sharing the Q3 and FY26 outlook, the Kolkata-based jewellery maker said, "We are firmly on course to achieve our annual target of 20 new showroom openings for FY26. Our growth prospects are supported by a robust pipeline, and we expect to launch about 7~8 showrooms in Q3 and Q4 to meet our target of 20."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 64.38 per cent stake in the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 9, 2025 1:20 PM IST
