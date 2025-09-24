Sensex falls 337 pts, Nifty below 25,100; ICICI Bank, Tata Motors lead losers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to a fourth straight session, weighed down by weak global cues and concerns over the hike in H-1B visa fees.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 217.78 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 81,884.32, after slipping nearly 337 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 declined 70.50 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 25,099, having earlier hit a day’s low of 25,087.75.

Among Sensex stocks, ICICI Bank led losers, declining 0.81 per cent to Rs 1,383.30. Tata Motors shares fell 0.81 per cent. Other losers included Tech Mahindra (down 0.72 per cent), Axis Bank (down 0.62 per cent) and Titan (down 0.60 per cent).

Wall Street stocks ended lower overnight. The S&P 500 slipped 0.55 per cent to 6,656.92, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.95 per cent to 22,573.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was comparatively resilient, easing 0.19 per cent to settle at 46,292.78.

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 0.43 per cent to 45,300.30 and South Korea’s KOSPI down 1.03 per cent at 3,450.37. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.75 per cent to 26,354.52.

On Tuesday, the Sensex shed 57.87 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 82,102.10, while the Nifty50 slipped 32.85 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at 25,169.50.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said a key concern for global markets now is the elevated asset prices. Be it equities, gold, silver or even bitcoins, valuations are running high.

“This concern was articulated by the Fed chief Jerome Powell yesterday in his speech at Rhode Island. Powell reiterated the risks to inflation and employment, too, signalling that the Fed policy, going forward, will be challenging,” Vijayakumar said.

Vijayakumar said that in India, even though the Nifty is around 4 per cent down from the September 2024 peak, valuations continue to be higher than the long-term averages. “But these valuations will become justifiable when the earnings growth pick up, hopefully in FY27. But the valuations in the smallcap segment continue to be elevated with potential for further correction. Investors should give emphasis to valuations and growth potential while investing on market declines," Vijayakumar added.