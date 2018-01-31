Sensex falls nearly 100 points, Nifty at 11,026 a day ahead of Union Budget 2018

A day ahead of the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is set to present Modi government's last full year Union Budget, the Sensex and Nifty were trading lower on profit booking amid Asia stocks falling off record highs today.



Weak global cues kept traders nervous.







While the Sensex was down nearly 100 points to 35,936 level, Nifty fell 23 points to 11,026 level.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.60%), Reliance Industries (1.13%) and Bharti Airtel (0.89%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Dr Reddy's (3.24%), Coal India (2.26%) and ICICI Bank (1.96%) were the top Sensex losers.

Market breadth was negative with 1115 stocks rising against 1448 falling on BSE. 143 stocks were unchanged.

Among 19 sectoral indices on BSE, 15 were trading in the red on profitbooking.

BSE consumer durables index was the top loser falling 271 points to 22,427 level.

Other major losers were bankex (0.34%), capital goods (0.89%) and healthcare (1.24%).

Midcaps were the major laggards falling 177 points on BSE



Global markets

Asia stocks pulled further back from record highs on Wednesday as the recent rise in global bond yields weighed on equities, while the dollar steadied ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added to the previous day's losses and dipped 0.2 percent, after reaching a record high on Monday.

South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.55 percent Shanghai retreated 0.6 percent.