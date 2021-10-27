Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid negative global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 24 points to 18,326 level amid negative global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by shares of Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 383.21 points higher at 61,350 and Nifty surged 143 points to 18,268.

Tata Steel was the top Sensex gainer, rising 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said, "The market seems to have bounced back after a weakness of the previous four sessions. The confirmation of higher bottom reversal is likely to pull Nifty towards 18,600 levels in the coming week. Immediate support is placed at 18,200 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,368 crore on October 26, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,385 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading flat at 7,446. Nikkei lost 159 points to 28,946 and Shanghai Composite fell 39 points to 3,558. Hang Seng was down 467 points to 25,570. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 8 points higher at 4,574, the Nasdaq gained 9 points points to 15,235 and the Dow Jones added 15 points to 35,756.