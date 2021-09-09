Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices were likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 56 points to 17,326 amid weak global cues.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On September 8, benchmark indices ended marginally lower amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 29.22 points lower at 58,250 and Nifty slipped 8.60 points to 17,353.

Nestle India was the top Sensex loser, shedding 2.44 per cent, followed by Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, TCS and L&T.

Kotak Bank, Titan, NTPC and Sun Pharma shares were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94%. Of 30 Sensex shares, 15 ended in the green.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The present short-term consolidation movement is expected to end soon and that could open a decisive upside bounce from the lows in the next 1-2 sessions. The confirmation of higher bottom is likely to pull Nifty towards 17,550-17,600 levels by next week. Immediate support is placed at 17250 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 802 crore on September 8, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5% to 30,031,67. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 1.2% to 26,003.25, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% lower, to 3,669.74. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.2% to 7,424.20. Shares rose in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

In the US, S&P 500 fell 5.96 points to 4,514.07, which is 0.5% below the all-time high the index set last Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, to 35,031.07, and the Nasdaq composite slid 0.6% to 2,249.73.