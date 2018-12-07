Sensex, Nifty log early gains on higher Asian markets, fall in crude prices

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher today amid fall in crude oil prices and higher Asian markets. While the Sensex gained 209 points to 35,521, Nifty went up 51 points to 10,652 level. Meanwhile, the rupee rose 35 paise to hit a high of 70.55 against the US currency as global crude oil prices eased and domestic equity markets staged a smart rebound.

US crude dropped 2.6 percent to settle at $51.49 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slid 0.52% to $59.78 per barrel.

Top Sensex gainers were Asian Paints (1.38%), Kotak Bank (1.28%) and Bajaj Auto (1.24%).

Wipro (2%), Axis Bank (0.51%) and Tata Steel (0.50%) were the top Sensex losers.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.53% or 73 points higher to 14,762. The small cap index too gained 0.32 % or 44 points to 14,143 level.

Among BSE sectoral indices, banking stocks led the gains with BSE bankex rising 0.58% or 169 points to 29,345 level.

Auto stocks too gained 0.72% with the BSE auto index rising 143 points to 19,967 level.

Market breadth was positive with 916 stocks trading higher compared to 561 stocks falling on the BSE.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 72.47 crore on Thursday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 389.78 crore, provisional data available with NSE showed

Global stocks

Asian shares were mostly higher Friday after gains on Wall Street but investors continued to watch for news about U.S.-China trade friction.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.1 percent to 21,524.02, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 5,685.50 in early trading. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1 percent to 2,070.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up less than 0.1 percent to 26,164.46, while the Shanghai Composite was also up less than 0.1 percent at 2,606.52. Shares were also higher in Indonesia and Taiwan.

The S&P 500 index fell 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,695.95. The benchmark index had been down as much as 2.9 percent. The Dow dropped 79.40 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,947.67. The average briefly slumped as much as 784 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite reversed an early loss to finish with a gain, adding 29.83 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,188.26. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gave up 3.34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,477.41.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal