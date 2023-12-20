ONGC, Tata Consumer, Britannia shares among top gainers amid market crash today

Shares of ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries and Cipla Ltd were the only Nifty50 gainers amid the market crash today. On the other hand, HDFC Bank stock was the sole Sensex gainer ending 0.19% higher at Rs 1656.20 on Wednesday. Here’s a look at how the top gainers on Sensex and Nifty fared amid the market crash today.

ONGC

Energy major ONGC shares gained 0.07% to close at Rs 1,238 on Nifty50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 99, 949 crore. A total of 5.77 crore shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1197.30 crore. On BSE, ONGC shares ended 1.37% higher at Rs 203.15. Interestingly, the stock hit a fresh 52 week high of Rs 212 today.

Tata Consumer

Shares of Tata Consumer Products also ended in the green on Nifty50. It rose 1.02% to Rs 976.05. A total of 44.65 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 442.02 crore. On BSE, Tata Consumer shares ended 1.02% higher at Rs976.15. Interestingly, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1009.75 today.

Britannia Industries

Similarly, Britannia Industries shares ended 0.28% higher at Rs 4925 on Nifty. A total of 4.57 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 228.10 crore. On BSE, Britannia Industries shares ended 0.31% higher at Rs 4925.

Cipla

Shares of Cipla closed 0.07% higher at Rs 1238 on Nifty. A total of 24.84 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 307.70 crore. On BSE, Cipla shares ended 0.14% lower at Rs 1234.70.

HDFC Bank

On Sensex, HDFC Bank stock ended 0.19% higher at Rs 1656.20. A total of 8.87 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 147.41 crore. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 12.57 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, benchmarks indices tumbled from record highs on Wednesday amid profit-booking across all sectors. Sensex crashed 931 points or 1.30 per cent to settle at 70,506 and Nifty fell 303 points or 1.41 per cent to close at 21,150. Investor wealth worth Rs 9.1 lakh crore on BSE was wiped out during the market crash today.

