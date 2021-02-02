Sensex reclaims 50,000 mark, Nifty crosses 14,700 after investors cheer Budget 2021

Sensex reclaimed the key 50,000 mark in early trade today after FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented her third Budget speech. Sensex rose 1,554 points to touch a fresh high of 50,154 and Nifty gained 450 points to 14,731.

In two sessions, Sensex has risen 3,868 points and Nifty has climbed 1,096 points. On Monday, Sensex ended 2,314 points higher at 48,600 and Nifty 50 index gained 646 points to 14,281. Sensex has reclaimed the 50K mark after six sessions. On January 21, Sensex breached 50,000 mark for the first time ever and touched record high of 50,184.

Meanwhile, top gainers on Nifty were Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank rising up to 8%.

On Sensex, top gainers were UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Larsen & Toubro climbing up to 6%. Of 30 Sensex stocks , 27 were trading in green. Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and HUL were trading in the red.

Share Market News Live: Sensex junps 1,000 points; Nifty above 14,500; L&T, HDFC Bank, Maruti top gainers

BSE mid cap index gained 307 points to 18,938 and BSE small cap index rose 255 points to 18,608. On a sectoral basis, BSE bankex was the top gainer clocking a gain of 906 points to 38,455.

BSE auto index too rallied 732 points to 23,790 supported by a new vehicle scrappage policy announced in the budget. BSE capital goods index added 785 points to 21,355. Bank Nifty continued to rally for the second straight session and hit an all-time high of 34,652.

Stocks in news: PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Bank, Coal India