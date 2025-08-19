Sensex rises 238 pts, Nifty nears 25K post Trump-Zelensky meet; RIL, NTPC lead gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 extended their gains for the second straight session on Tuesday, opening higher, buoyed by optimism around proposed GST reforms and easing geopolitical tensions. Stock gained fresh momentum as the Trump-Zelensky meet ended up with positive statements, raising hopes of an end to the Ukraine-Russia war.

At 9:19 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 147.62 points higher at 81,421.37, gaining 0.18 per cent after rising as much as 238 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 advanced 30.15 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 24,907.10 after touching day’s high of 24,936.45. This comes on the back of a stellar rally in the domestic equity market on Monday, when both benchmark indices surged nearly 1 per cent each.

Among Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries led gainers, rising 1.64 per cent to Rs 1,403.65. NTPC climbed 1.16 per cent. Other gainers included Bharti Airtel (up 1.15 per cent), Adani Ports (up 0.74 per cent), Titan (up 0.32 per cent) and TCS (up 0.23 per cent).

Reliance Industries shares gained 1.64 per cent to Rs 1,403.65 in Tuesday’s trade after its FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products, announced a foray into the healthy functional beverage segment by acquiring a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the White House talks indicate that there is a “reasonable chance of ending the war”. And, if this happens, the secondary tariff on India for buying oil from Russia would become irrelevant.

“This may turn out to be a positive from the market perspective. But it would be premature to expect positive responses from the Trump administration since the India-US relations are strained and India has been making tactical initiatives to improve relations with China even while reinforcing the already strong relations with Russia,” Vijayakumar said.

“Meanwhile, the policy initiatives from the government on the GST front, with indications of next-generation reforms, have improved market sentiments significantly. However, the fundamentals (earnings growth) will take time to respond. A sustained rally in the market will happen only when we have indications of earnings revival," Vijayakumar added.

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle made its debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday. The omnichannel jewellery retailer had raised Rs 1,540.65 crore through its IPO at Rs 517 per share, which was subscribed 2.7 times.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex was up 676.09 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 81,273.75. The NSE Nifty50 rose 245.65 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 24,876.95.