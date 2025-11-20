Sensex rises 959 pts in 2 days, Nifty above 26,150; stock market eyes fresh record zone

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, lifted by fresh foreign inflows and broad-based buying that strengthened overall market sentiment. Both indices climbed to fresh 52-week highs during the session, crossing record levels for the first time since September 2024.

At the closing bell, the Sensex climbed 446.21 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 85,632.68, extending its two-day advance to 959 points. The Nifty50 also rose 139.50 points, or 0.54 per cent, to finish at 26,192.15.

Bajaj Finance emerged as top gainer on the Sensex, rising 2.37 per cent to Rs 1,029.40. Bajaj Finserv followed with a 2.20 per cent gain, while Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank advanced 1.99 per cent, 1.48 per cent, 1.44 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively.

Five stocks namely, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex index climbed 0.28 per cent to close at 66,668.75, while the BSE Energy also advanced 0.59 per cent to settle at 12,180.79.

Among Sensex constituents, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Titan hit their 52-week highs on the BSE today.

Overall, out of 4,353 actively traded stocks on the BSE, 1,867 ended higher, while 2,304 declined, and 182 closed unchanged. During the session, 141 stocks scaled their 52-week highs, whereas 187 slipped to 52-week lows. Meanwhile, 168 scrips were locked in their upper circuits and 190 in lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said Indian equities rose on optimism around India–US trade talks and progress on phase-1 agreements, boosting overall market sentiment.

“Global cues also remained strong, led by tech-driven gains following solid earnings. Fresh FII inflows and strength in large-cap sectors such as Auto, Financials, and IT supported the upbeat trend. The near-term outlook remains positive, though investors should stay cautious ahead of key U.S. economic data that may create short-term volatility," Nair said.

