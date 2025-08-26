Sensex sinks 849 pts, Nifty below 50-day EMA; what's next?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious after the US announced that a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods will take effect from Wednesday. The decline came ahead of the public holiday, Ganesh Chaturthi, with domestic markets set to remain shut on Wednesday.

At close, the BSE Sensex was down 849.37 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 80,786.54. The NSE Nifty50 fell 255.70 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 24,712.05. The 50-pack index fell sharply, breaking below the support level of 24,800, pushing the index under the critical 50-day EMA, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

“The RSI has entered a bearish crossover, indicating weakening price momentum. In the short term, the index is likely to remain under selling pressure as long as it trades below 24,850. On the downside, the correction could extend towards 24,150 or lower," De said.

Sun Pharma emerged as top loser on Sensex, with its shares falling 3.40 per cent to Rs 1,600.45. Tata Steel declined 2.88 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance (down 2.67 per cent), Trent (down 2.45 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.02 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (down 2.06 per cent).

Five stocks namely Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Among the sectoral indices, the BSE Metal slipped 2.10 per cent to end at 30,783.08, while the BSE Telecom index was down 2.04 per cent, closing at 2,827.56.

Overall, out of the 4,241 active stocks traded on the BSE, 1,219 ended with gains, while 2,885 settled lower and 137 remained unchanged. As many as 101 stocks scaled their 52-week highs during the session. A total of 103 others hit their 52-week lows. The session also saw 201 stocks locked at their respective upper circuits and 209 others at lower circuits.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said domestic market sentiment turned cautious as the US penalty tariff deadline expires tomorrow. The persistent depreciation of the INR is adding pressure and may further impact foreign institutional inflows.

“Investors are closely monitoring the GoI’s efforts to support economic growth, including proposed GST rate revisions and sector-specific relief measures for industries affected by higher tariffs. Broad-based selling was observed across sectors, except for FMCG, which gained on expectations of increased consumption," Nair said.