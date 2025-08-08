Sensex tanks 765 pts, Nifty slips below 24,400 as market logs 6th straight weekly loss

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 closed lower on Friday, extending their losing streak to a sixth consecutive week. Market sentiment remained weak as investors reacted to the US President Donald Trump's move to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, alongside continued selling pressure from foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

The BSE Sensex closed 6120 points away from its record high of 85,978.25 at 79,857.79, down 765.47 points, or 0.95 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 declined 232.85 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 24,363.30.

Bharti Airtel led Sensex losers, falling 3.41 per cent to Rs 1,858.80 apiece. Tata Motors fell 2.55 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.16 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.84 per cent), Reliance Industries (down 1.79 per cent), and Axis Bank (down 1.61 per cent).

Six stocks, namely HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, contributed most to the Sensex’s decline.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the Indian equity market exhibited downward movement, closing at a three-month low amid growing concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian exports.

“FIIs remained net sellers, intensifying the pressure on domestic indices. The pessimism was broad-based, with realty and metals bearing the biggest brunt. Additionally, global financial institutions have begun revising India’s economic outlook downward, citing the adverse effects of the ongoing tariff concern. Growth projections for 2025 and 2026 have been lowered, reflecting heightened uncertainty surrounding India’s trade and macroeconomic environment," Nair said.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex fell 1.04 per cent, or 643.20 points, to end at 61,127.28. BSE Realty declined 2.09 per cent to settle at 6,791.68.

Out of 4,173 stocks that traded on the BSE today, 1,526 advanced, 2,501 declined, while 146 stayed unchanged.