Shaily Engineering shares zoom 14% after block deal worth Rs 285 crore

Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd surged 13.85 per cent in Tuesday's trade to touch a high of Rs 2,449.80 following a block deal. The stock was last seen trading 8.15 per cent up at Rs 2,329.90. At this price, it has gained 61.64 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

As per BSE data, 1,333,155 shares, valued at Rs 284.50 crore, changed hands today. The deal happened at a price of Rs 2,134 per share. The official buyers and sellers of the block deals are not yet known.

That said, turnover on the counter was at Rs 290.83 crore at the time of writing this story, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10,654.23 crore.

On technical setup, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 58.54. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 149.91/114.69 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 23.70. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 15.45/20.26 with a return on equity (RoE) of 15.81. According to Trendlyne data, Shaily Engg has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

Founded in 1987 by Mahendra (Mike) Sanghvi, the company is currently India's largest exporter of plastic components, according to its website. As of June 2025, promoters of Shaily Engg held a 43.72 per cent stake in the firm.