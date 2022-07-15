Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 57 points to 15,990. Benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid weak global equities. Sensex settled 98 points lower at 53,416.15. During the session, the 30-stock index hit a high of 53,861.28 and a low of 53,163.77.

Nifty also trimmed initial gains and closed 28 points lower at 15,938.

Here's a look at live market updates today.

8:34 am: Expert take

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

"Nifty has found resistance at the 50 EMA for the second consecutive session. On the daily chart, back-to-back bearish candles indicate near-term weakness. The RSI on the daily chart indicates a weak price momentum. On the lower end, the index may fall towards 15,850, where the lower band of the rising channel lies. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 16,200."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 57 points to 15,990. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid weak global equities. Sensex settled 98 points lower at 53,416.15. During the session, the 30-stock index hit a high of 53,861.28 and a low of 53,163.77.