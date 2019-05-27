Share Market Live: Sensex ends 240 points up, Nifty at 11,924; Tata Steel, Grasim, YES Bank top performers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on Monday, driven by gains in banking stocks amid unabated foreign fund inflow, amid higher Asian markets. Sensex closed at 39,683.29, down by 248.57 points or 0.63% on BSE, while Nifty was trading up by 80 points or 0.68% at 11,924.75 on NSE.

Market Breadth, the ratio of the number of advancing stocks to declining stocks, is tilted in favour of buyers. Almost 18 out of 30 stocks are advancing on Sensex and 30 out of 50 on Nifty. Overall 1279 stocks are advancing on NSE, against 67 unchanged and 404 declining stocks. On BSE, 1796 stocks are advancig against 777 declining ones while 159 remain unchanged.

Except Nifty Pharma (down by 0.97%), Media (down by 0.83%), and IT (down by 0.08%), all the other sectoral indices closed in the green. Highest gains of the day were seen in Infra, Realty, Metal and PSu bank , each growing over 2%, followed by Nifty Finance, Bank and Pvt bank, each gaining over 1%.

The market witnessed a board-based rally expecting better outlook for the economy in the next one-two quarter, experts said. Domestic and foreign investors have been euphoric ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a thumping victory for a second term in office.

Grasim (4.69%), YES Bank (4%) and NTPC (3.95%) were top gainers on Nifty. On Sensex, NTPC (3.95%) , Tata Steel (3.76%) and YES Bank (3.75%) were top gainers.

3: 45 pm: Stocks climbed in Europe on Monday and were mixed in Asia as investors mulled three weeks of declines amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Both DAX and CAC Index gained half percent each. The euro consolidated last week's gains after mainstream European Union parties held their ground against populists in elections.

3: 35 pm: S&P Global Ratings Monday said following a decisive victory for the incumbent government, there will be continuity as well as policy stability and will result in improvement in foreign capital flows for corporates in India.

3: 30 pm: Indraprastha Gas Ltd, has reported a 28% growth in its net profit at Rs 224.72 in March quarter as compared to Rs 175.33 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher sales. Revenue increased to Rs 1,694 crore in March quarter from Rs 1,347 crore in the last year.

3: 25 pm: Colgate Palmolive has declared their quarterly as well as yearly earnings today. Net profit after tax was increased by 11% over previous year to Rs 775 cr this fiscal against Rs 673.37 cr last financial year.

Net sales for the year ended March 31, 201 stood at Rs 4,432.4 cr, a growth over 7%. Net sales for the March quarter stood at Rs 1,146 cr, up 6% over same quarter in the previous year. Company has reported growth in domestic sales over 7% led by volume growth of 5%.

Reported net pofit for the year stood at Rs 775.6 cr, up by 15% over last fiscal year. On quarterly basis, reported net profit after tax for the March was Rs 197.6 cr against Rs 188 cr recorded in the corresponding quarter in a year ago period.

Board of the Colgate Palmolive has declared a special third interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Re 1(face value) for the financial year 2018-19. The record date for the said interim dividend is Thursday, June 06, 2019.

3: 10 pm: Force Motors quarterly as well as yearly earnings report is out. Company's total income has increased by 3.94% to Rs 3,734.07 cr this fiscal year as compared to Rs 3,592.49 cr. Total expenses were at Rs 3,539.92 cr , up by 4.3% as against Rs 3,391.91 cr in last fiscal year.

Net profit on yearly basis came down by 2.57% to Rs 143.42 cr this financial year ended 31 March 2019, as compared to Rs 147.21 cr. On a quarterly basis, the net profit stood at Rs 39.22 cr, is 43% above the December quarter's Rs 27.34 cr, but down by 35% from March quater in a year ago period of Rs 60.60 cr.

Company's Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the FY ended 31st March 2019.

2: 50 pm: Market Breadth, the ratio of the number of advancing stocks to declining stocks, is tilted in favour of buyers. Almost 22 stocks are advancing on Sensex and 37 out of 50 on Nifty. Overall 1251 stocks are advancing on NSE, against 71 unchanged and 419 declining stocks. On BSE, 1734 stocks are advancig against 767 declining ones while 151 remain unchanged.

2: 35 pm: GAIL quaterly figures are out today. On consolidated basis, the company has recorded total income at Rs 77,448 cr this year, at a rise of 39.5% against last year's Rs 55,507 cr.

Total expenses in the current fiscal stood at Rs 68,392 against Rs 48,737, at a rise of 40% y-o-y basis.

Net profit for the year ended March 31, FY19 recorded at Rs 6,552.77 cr was up by 36%, as compared to Rs 4,805.09 cr.

BoD has recommended dividend of Rs 1.77 each for equity share of Rs 10 each, amounting to Rs 399.15 cr.

2: 00 pm: Adani Gas has posted their yearly and qaurterly results today. On a consolidated basis, company's profit has increased 6% to 228.71 from Rs 164.58 on y-o-y basis. Total income has increased by 24 % yearly, to Rs 1,910.17 cr.

Adani Gas' board has recommended Dividend of Re 0.25 per euity sare of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for the financial yar 2018-19.

Board has also recommended enabling resolutions for seeking approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM to raise funds by issue of Equity Shares / Convertible Bonds through Qualified Institutional Placement / GDR /ADR / FCCBs/FCEBs/ Convertible Securities for an aggregate amount upto Rs 3,000 cr.

1: 35 pm: Reliance Nippon AMC's Promoter Reliance Capital Limited, has released pledge shares on 8.66% equity on May 24.

The Promoter has informed BSE that its intention to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 2,08,63,154 (3.41%) equity shares of the company in addition to the Base Sale Shares of 3,21,10,091 (5.25%) Equity Shares.

Accordingly, the final sale shares will be 5,29,73,245 8.66% equity shares of the company.

1: 30 pm: BHEL quarterly and yearly results are out today. Net profit has incresed by almost 130.3% to Rs 1009.16 cr this year as compared to Rs 438.19 cr. Total revenue from opeartions this fiscal is recorded at Rs 30367.65, a rise of 5.2 per cent over Rs 28827.48 cr recorded in the last financial. Sales from opertaions has increased by 5.39%.

Segment wise, total profit before tax stood at Rs 1850.10 cr, up 52.3% against last year's Rs 1214.87 cr.

Company has also recommended Final Dividend at 60% (Rs. 1.20 per share) on the paid up share capital for FY 2018-19.

1: 15 pm: Manpasand Beverages has received resignation from Mr. Bharat Vyas, the Independent and Mr. Dhruv Agrawal on 26th May, 2019 from the post of director of the company.

The reason of resignation, of Mr. Bharat Vyas is due to pre-occupation and, of Mr. Dhruv Agrawal is mainly due to GST search.Bharat Vyas & Dhruv Agarwal resign as Independent Director & Director.

12: 55 pm: Manpasand Beverages share price has fallen 1.12% since the beginning of this year and lost 79.58% during the last one year. As per the statement, the authority carried out raids on several premises of Manpasand Beverages on May 23 (Thursday).

12: 40 pm: Motherson Sumi Systems Quarterly and Yearly results are out. The company posted quarterly consolidated revenues of Rs 16,921 cr and consolidated EBITDA of Rs 1,270 cr. These results compare to revenues of Rs 15,282 cr and EBITDA of Rs 1,510 cr in the same quarter in the previous year. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 63743.06 cr against Rs 56 691.39 cr a year ago period, up 12%, compay's revenues from outside India is up by 13%.

Profit for the period stands at Rs 2,098.13 cr this year against Rs 2,259.93 cr recorded last year, down by 7.15%. Total comprehensive income for the period was recorded at Rs 2,079.83 cr, down by almost 29% against last year's Rs 2,930.82 cr. Gross sales is up 11% at Rs 62,571.58 cr compared to last year's Rs 56,086.03 cr.

In highlights over 12 months period, company has mentioned that the Net Debt at lowest level during the current financial year. In quaterly basis, overall revenues is up by 11%, while revenues generated from outside India is up by 14%.

12: 30 pm: India's crude steel output remained almost flat at 8.662 million tonne (MT) during April 2019, according to a report by the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), which comes under the Ministry of Steel.

State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd along with private firms Tata Steel, Essar Steel, JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel and Power produced 5.082 MT and the remaining 3.58 MT came from other producers, it added.

12: 20 pm: The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 69.34 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday, driven by weakening of the greenback and positive opening in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar, then gained momentum and touched 69.34, up 19 paise over its previous close. The rupee had settled at 69.53 against the US dollar Friday.

12: 00 pm: Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to USD 68.71 per barrel.On the other hand, rising crude prices restricted the rupee upmove.

11: 50 am: Realty major DLF reduced its net debt by 38 per cent during the fourth quarter of last fiscal to Rs 4,483 crore with the help of funds raised from selling shares to institutional investors. According to an investors presentation, DLF's net debt has come down "from Rs 7,224 crore in Q3 of FY19 to Rs 4,483 crore in Q4 of FY19".

11: 40 am: Stocks that have hit 52-week high today are ICICI Bank at Rs 434.35, L&T at Rs 1580.30, Interglobe Avaition at Rs 1,652, Seimens at Rs 1,255.35 and ACC at Rs 1,745. Two stocks namely Page Industries at Rs 19,550.85 and Eris Lifesciences at Rs 519.15, have hit 52-week low in the morning trade on BSE.

11: 30 am: Nifty has gained 1.99 per cent in the last 2 days and trades 1.28 per cent away from the 52 week high of 12041.15.

11: 20 am: 30 stocks are advancing out of 50 on Nifty and 18 out of 30 components on Sensex are trading in the green.

11: 10 am: NTPC, YES Bank, Tata Steel, L&T and Powergrid are the stocks that are top gainers on NSE. JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank,Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel are among the top losers on NSE.

11: 00 am: Bombay Dyeing, Ashoka Buildcon, Cormpton Greaves, Indraprastha Gas and Rain Industries are the top gainers on BSE. Manpasand Beverages, Page Industries, DIVI's Laboratories, Astrazeneca Pharma and Merck ltd are top losers on BSE.

10: 55 am: India Cements, NTPC, NIIL, PNC Infratech, Fortis Healthcare were among the companies that announced their results on Saturday.

10: 30 am: Lupin's Goa facility, has received a communication from the U.S. FDA, classifying the inspection conducted, between January 28 to February 8 as Official Action Indicated (OAI). U.S. FDA has stated that this facility may be subject to regulatory or administrative action and that it may withhold approval of any pending applications or supplements in which this facility is listed.

10: 10 am: About 248 companies are about to announce their quaterly results today, as per data available tih the BSE.

Some of the companies are Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Reliance Communications, Mothersumi Systems, Adani Ports and Special Econoomic Zone, Adani Gas, Century Plyboards, Godrej Consumer Products, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Abott India, Vinyoflex, Omaxe, Hindustan Aeronautics, HIL Ltd, Hindustan Wires, Hotal Leela Adventure, Force Motors, Enami, Eveready Industries India, Ecoplast, 63 Moons, UFLEX, Transformers and Rectifiers, Thomas Cook, Sunchield Chemicals, Steel Stripes Wheels, CES ltd, Captain Technocast, Cambridge Technology Enterprises, Capital Trust, Blue Chip Tex Industries.

9: 55 am: Manpasand Beverages share price tanks 20% to 88 level on BSE. The firm's Managing Director Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and the Chief Financial Officer Paresh Thakkar have been arrested by the Central GST (CGST) and Customs, Vadodara-II,for creating fake company units and committing tax invasion.

NTPC (4.88%), HCL Tech (1.80%) and YES Bank (3.22%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 45 am: Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (1.50%), IndusInd Bank (0.95%) and Tata Motors (0.80%).

9: 40 am : On Friday, NSE Nifty surged over 187 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 11,844.10, Sensex shot up over 623 points to close at a record high of 39,434.72 today.

9: 35 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 87 points and 157 points higher in early trade.

9: 30 am : Market breadth was positive with 1262 stocks trading higher compared to 461 falling on the BSE.

9: 25 am: Banking and capital goods stocks led the gains with their indices rising 219 points and 296 points, respectively.

9:20 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 2026 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 195.35 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 15 AM : Sensex rallied over 186 points to 36,621 in early trade, Nifty climbed 46 points to 11,889.