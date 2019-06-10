Share Market LIVE: Sensex closes 168 points up, Nifty at 11,922; Britannia, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra top performers

Share Market LIVE: Indian benchmark equities closed positive note Monday, on account of strong rally in global stock markets, as tensions eased after the United States and Mexico struck a migration deal last week to avert a tariff war, and weak U.S. jobs data raised hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Sensex ended higher in today's trading session, up by 168 points at 39,784, with 20 out of 30 components that traded on the positive, while the broader Nifty closed at 11,922, up by 52 points against previous close, with 35 out of 50 stocks trading in the green.

On the sectoral front, indices trading in the green were IT, FMCG, Auto, Metal, Infra and Pharma. In declining indices, PSU bank and Media topped the list with over 1% decline each, followed by Financial services, Energy, Bank and Realty.

Turnover in the equity segment on BSE stood at 2078.35 cr, while on NSE stood at 26,820.78 cr.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today:

Closing Bell

3: 45 pm

Top Gainers & Losers

3: 30 pm

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were DHFL, Cox & Kings, Mannupuram Finance, Abb amd Motherson sumi Systems.

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Jain Irrigation, J&K Bank, Reliance Infra, PC Jewellers and Suzlon Energy.

The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Britannia, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and L&T.

The top losers of the NSE Nifty pack were YES Bank, BPCL, Tata Motors, IOC and Coal India.

Cipla gets establishment inspection report for Kurkumbh facility indicating closure of inspection

3: 15 pm

Co. informed the bourses that following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the Kurkumbh manufacturing facility from 11th March 2019 to 20th March 2019, the pharama giant has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection.

Global stocks climb on trade, rate cut optimism

3: 00 pm

Asian shares, European and U.S. stock futures rose on Monday after the United States shelved plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and as global investors hoped for lower U.S. interest rates on the back of lackluster jobs data.

Global stocks climb on trade, rate cut optimism

Parag Milk Foods launches its premium milk brand 'Pride of Cows' in Singapore

2: 55 pm

Co. announced the launch of its Farm-to-Home premium milk brand 'Pride of Cows' in Singapore. With the objective of providing a farm fresh experience to consumers in Singapore, the company is airlifting the milk from India's largest dairy farm, located in Manchar, near Pune to Singapore. Pride of Cows will initially be available through various home delivery platforms.

AB Fashion to buy Jaypore e-Commerce for enterprise value of upto Rs 110 cr in cash

2: 40 pm

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announced its foray into the branded Ethnic market through 100% acquisition of "Jaypore E-Commerce Private Limited", a B2B entity which sells ethnic fashion merchandise under its own brand "Jaypore" and of other third-party brands.

The Co. BoD has approved entering into a Share Purchase Agreement with the existing

Shareholders of Jaypore and also approved entering into a Share Purchase Agreement with the existing Shareholders of "TG Apparel & Decor Private Limited", a B2C entity which retails ethnic fashion, both online and offline.

RPP Infra bags Rs 47.2 cr order from BHEL having a completion time of 2 years

2: 25 pm

RPP Infra announced a new order win worth Rs 47.2 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for structural works of their Coal Handling Plant & Ash Handling Plant. The project is based in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

RPP Infra's order book at the end of FY19 stood at INR 19,440 Million. The company aims to secure an order inflow of INR 12,000 Million in FY20 & is already at L1 status for projects worth INR 4,802 Million.

India's inflation likely hit seven-month high in May

2: 10 pm

India's retail inflation likely accelerated to a seven-month high in May on rising food prices, but it is expected to remain well below the Reserve Bank of India's target, giving it room to ease policy further, a Reuters poll found.

According to a June 4-7 Reuters poll of over 40 economists, the retail inflation rate rose to 3.01 percent in May from a year earlier, up from 2.92 percent in April. Forecasts ranged between 2.83-3.50%.

India's inflation seen at seven-month high in May, still below RBI target

Globus Spirits hikes on selling rates on country liqour

1: 55 pm

Globus Spirits informed the exchnages on hike on selling rates on country liquor in the State of Rajasthan by Rajasthan Ganganagar Sugar Mills.

Globus Spirits says co will benefit by Rs 35/case due to the price hike in Rajasthan. Globus spirirt Ltd. is a leading player in Rajhasthan country liquor segment having 305 market share, which has a significant contribution in the country liquor revenues.

Adani Green's Security Trustee releases pledge on 6 cr equity shares

1: 45 pm

Adani Green has informed the exchnages that its Security Trustee, Vistra ITCL India, have released 3.84 % share capital worth 6 cr shares on June 7, from the earlier 25.90 % stake, that is reduced to 22.06 % now.

CBI to raise capital upto Rs 5000 cr so as to meet Basel III norms

1: 35 pm

State-owned lender Central Bank of India (CBI) is planning to raise capital up to Rs 5,000 crore in the financial year 2019-20 through various modes, including rights issue and FPO, to meet Basel III norms.

The bank will raise fund via follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue or private placement including qualified institutions placements (QIP), subjected to shareholders approval in the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on June 28, CBI said in its annual report 2018-19. Central Bank will utilize fund for the general business purposes.

G20 finance chiefs express concern over risks from 'intensified' trade conflict

1: 15 pm

The world's top financial policymakers admitted Sunday that trade tensions had worsened & posed a risk for the global economy, after a G20 meeting that laid bare differences between the United States and other nations. Following 30 hours of wrangling in what one official described as a "tense" atmosphere, G20 finance minister and central bank chiefs produced a hard-fought final statement acknowledging that "growth remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside."

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) share price recovers losses accrued

1: 05 pm

Dewan Housing share price opened with a gain of 4.19% at Rs 87 level compared to the previous close of 83.50 level in trade today. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 91.40 (9.46%).

L&T Construction secured orders across various Indian states for its varied businesses

1: 00 pm

L&T Construction's varied businesses that bagged orders are namely Power Transmission Et Distribution, Transportation Infrastructure, Buildings and Factories, Water and Effluent Treatment. the project classification is large, with a valuation 2500-5000 cr.

BHEL bags three major orders worth Rs 520 cr

12: 55 pm

BHEL wins 135 MW EPC orders for setting up Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Plants on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, in Maharashtra & Gujarat.

Cumulatively valued at Rs.520 Crore, the orders have been secured from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd., Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Jet Airways stock refills loss created since morning, sprice back above 125(Last close)

12: 45 pm

Jet Airways on Monday, has landed at the NCLT (National Company law Tribunal) with two operational creditors -- Shaman Wheels and Gagar Enterprises, who have approached the insolvency court for the recovery of their dues.

The fate of Jet Airways is hanging in the balance and much rests on how today pans out. On one hand, reports suggest that the grounded carrier's lenders are expected to respond to the bailout conditions set by its strategic partner Etihad and the Hinduja Group this week, perhaps as early as Monday, and on the other hand Jet Airways is at risk of landing at bankruptcy court.

L&T to divest electrical, automation biz for Rs 14K cr, updates exchanges

12: 25 pm

Larsen & Toubro had signed, defininte agreement with Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and automation for strategic divestment of its Electrical and Automation (E&A) business for an all-cash consideration of Rs 14,000 crore.

L&T informed the bouurses tidat that the acquirer, Schneider Electric India Ltd has fulfilled the conditions precedent to the transaction contained in the Business Transfer Agreement dated May 1, 2018,by the order of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

L&T had said "the divestment is a part of the company's long-term strategy to sell non-core business". The divestment includes sale of electrical and automation business division of L&T and the associated subsidiary companies outside India as well.

L&T stock is currenty trading up by 1.05% at Rs 1529.15. The stock has made an high of Rs 1541 today.

Rising Rupee

12: 10 pm

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 69.38 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday, driven higher opening in domestic equities.

The rupee opened at 69.40 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 69.38 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 8 paise over its last close. The rupee Friday had settled at 69.46 to the US dollar.

Brent Crude

11: 55 am

Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said producer club OPEC and Russia should keep supplies restricted at current levels, and in relief that the United States withdrew a tariff threat against Mexico, removing a cloud over the global economy.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 per cent to USD 63.61 per barrel.

Oil rises as Saudi sees producers sticking with ongoing supply cuts

Maruti Suzuki's Dzire is India's No.1 sedan for over a decade

11: 45 am

The automobile major informed the exchnages that the firm has sold over 2.5 lakh units of Dzire in 2018-19, averaging monthly sales of over 21,000 units. Dzire leads the compact sedan segment with a market share of 55%. With 19 lakh customers, brand Dzire continues to maintain pole position as India's best-selling compact sedan for more than 10 years.

Global update

11: 30 am

U.S. stock futures and Asian shares rose on Monday after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico in a deal to combat illegal migration from Central America, and as weak U.S. jobs data raised hopes for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Global investors had feared that opening up another trade conflict, while still battling with China, could tip the United States and other economies into recession. The Federal Reserve's next policy meeting is set for next week, on June 18-19.

Stocks gain as Mexico tariffs averted, yuan falls to 2019 lows

11: 10 am

As resolution through the insolvency courts keep getting delayed inordinately, the state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) has put on sale non-performing loans amounting to Rs 9,060 crore, including two large accounts - Bhushan Power & Steel and Alok Industries which are undergoing insolvency process but delayed.

BOB stock today touched an intraday high of Rs 124.70, up 2.85% from previous close of Rs 121.25.

Parvez Ahmad removed as Chairman of J&K Bank

10: 55 am

The Jammu and Kashmir government Saturday removed J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad and appointed R K Chibber as interim chairman of the lender.

"Parvez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director, shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the board," an order issued by Additional Secretary, Finance, Vishal Sharma said here.

The government, which owns majority stake in the bank, has said the decision to remove Ahmad was part of long term measures for improving functioning of the bank in accordance with RBI guidelines.

The stock of J&K bank has tanked over 19% intraday and is currently trading down at Rs 51.15.

Sensex Figure on 10 Jun, 2019 10:34 AM: 39,877.52

Kotak Mahindra Bank among top losers after RBI imposes penalty for not reducing shareholding

10: 30 am

The bank issued a statement quoting,"The Reserve Bank of India has levied a penalty of INR 2,oo,oo,ooo on the Bank, for failure to comply With REI's directions to submit details of the promoter shareholding, the proposed course of action/ plans/ strategy by the Bank, and not conveying the commitment of the Bank for achieving promoter dilution as per the timelines stipulated. The Bank is examining the order." The stock is down by 16 points or over1% today at Rs 1496, against the last close of Rs 1512.

Market Breadth

10: 15 am

Market breadth in today's trade was positive, indicated by 1.58 AD ratio on NSE, with 907 stock advancing against 574 declining and 101 unchanged stocks. Similarly in BSE at an AD ratio of 1.45, 1041 stocks against 720 declining ones, while 105 stocks remained unchanged. Turnover in the equity segment on BSE stood at 586 cr, while on NSE stood at 8400.37 cr.

Top Gainers

10: 00 am

Top gainers of BSE are DHFL, Cox & Kings, Mannupuram Finance, Abb amd Motherson sumi Systems.

The top gainers on NSE were Britannia, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and L&T.

FII and DII

9: 45 am

Forex dealers said, the local currency also gained strength amid weakening of the greenback in overseas markets. However, rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 478 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 179 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Additionally, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net buyers for the previous four consecutive months. FPIs pour in Rs 7,095 crore in first week of June.

Global Update

9: 30 pm

On the global front, Asian stocks climbed at the opening after Trump suspended his plans for tariffs on Mexico. Japanese, Hong Kong and South Korean stocks climbed 1% each, as did crude oil prices. SGX Nifty is up nearly half a percent in the Singapore Exchange. In the Wall Street, US Futures gained 0.2%. US Dow gained over 1.7% on hope of rate cut by US Fed. This week's market trend will be determined by the monsoon progress and May CPI data and recent credit risk issue by the NBFC.

Opening Bell

9: 15 am

Indian benchmark indices opened higher today on account of strong global cues. Sensex opened 296.45 points up at 39,912.35, while Nifty was trading at 11,956.80, up 86.10 points.

Friday's Closing bell

9: 00 am

After snapping two days losing streak, Sensex ended marginally higher in today's volatile session, up by 86 points at, with 11 out of 30 components that traded on the positive, while the broader Nifty closed at 11,870, up by 26 points against previous close, with 20 out of 50 stocks trading in the green.

