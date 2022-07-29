Share Market Live: Sensex rises 550 pts, Nifty scales 17K; Bajaj twins top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today. Sensex rose 559 points to 57,417 and Nifty gained 165 points to 17,094 in early trade.

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight session on Thursday led by heavy buying in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares amid a mixed trend in the global equity markets.

Sensex jumped 1,041.47 points to end at 56,857.79 and Nifty advanced 287.80 points to 16,929.60. Mid cap and small cap indices rose 221 points and 171 points, respectively.

12:04 pm: Relaxo Footwears shares fall 31% from 52-week high: Should you buy the dip?

Shares of Relaxo Footwears have plunged 31.58 per cent from their 52-week high, leaving investors worried about the future of their investment amid a highly volatile market. The Relaxo Footwears stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,447 on November 4, 2021 and a 52 -week low of Rs 928 on May 12, 2022.



The stock traded at Rs 990 today, translating into a loss of 31.58 per cent compared to the 52-week high on BSE.

Compared to the 52-week low, the share has gained 6.68 per cent till date. Relaxo Footwears shares hit an intraday high of Rs 998.95 today against the previous close of Rs 981.30 on BSE. The large cap stock is trading higher than 20-day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Total 0.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.27 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 24,593.89 crore on BSE.

10:24: Tata Steel shares surge 5% a day after stock split

Tata Steel shares were the top Sensex gainers today a day after they turned ex-stock split in the ratio of 1:10. The shareholders of Tata Steel received 10 shares for each share they were holding or having the delivery in their account as of June 28.

The Tata Group firm had fixed July 29 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the split of shares having a face value Rs 10 each.

The numbers of shares have increased by 10 times for those holding the stock. However, the total amount invested remains unchanged.

Companies conduct stock splits primarily to make their stock more affordable for investors. For example, Tata Steel stock was trading near Rs 1,000 before the stock split on Thursday.

9:36 am: Sensex gainers

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and M&M are the top Sensex gainers , rising up to 3.89 per cent in early trade.

9:19 am: Market opens

Sensex rises 559 points to 57,417 and Nifty gains 165 points to 17,094 in early trade.

8:34 am: Expert take

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Nifty has formed a third back-to-back upgap since July 15. None of the earlier two upgaps have been filled so far suggesting the strength of the upward thrust. The large move up suggests that FPIs have now again started to come back into India in a big way as the uncertainty over rate hikes is behind us for the time being. 17,092-17,132 band is the next resistance for the Nifty while 16,752 remains a support for the near term."

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 192 points to 17,139. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Banking and IT shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 729 points, and 709 points, respectively. The BSE metal index too rose 317 points to 17,391.