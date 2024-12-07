scorecardresearch
Shareholder questions Zomato’s 100% green claim, Deepinder Goyal fires back, says 'public firms like us...'

In a detailed rebuttal on X, Goyal explained, “We offset more than 100% of the carbon our delivery fleet generates. We have been doing this for the last few years, while taking the required steps to reach our promise of Net Zero by 2030.”

While some supported Zomato’s efforts and pointed out EV usage in deliveries, others expressed skepticism about the implementation.  While some supported Zomato’s efforts and pointed out EV usage in deliveries, others expressed skepticism about the implementation. 

A heated online debate erupted after a Zomato shareholder publicly questioned the company’s claim of “100% Green Deliveries.” The controversy started when Rajesh Sawhney, founder of GSF Accelerator, posted a picture of a Zomato delivery partner riding a petrol bike with “100% Green Deliveries” printed on their bag.

He remarked sarcastically, “Companies like Zomato should not make false claims just to sound cool. There is nothing ‘Green’ in this pic.”

He added, “We also recycle more than 100% of the plastic used for food deliveries and are actively reducing the use of plastic in packaging. There’s no greenwashing here. Public companies like us cannot lie. Public institutions keep us accountable.”

The response was acknowledged by Sawhney, who appreciated Zomato’s commitment to sustainability but demanded transparency. “As a shareholder, I’d appreciate an audited report on ‘Offset’ that validates the claim of 100% Green Deliveries in 2024,” he said.

Sawhney also encouraged Goyal to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) in Gurugram to set an example for other delivery services.

The discussion spilled onto social media, dividing users. While some supported Zomato’s efforts and pointed out EV usage in deliveries, others expressed skepticism about the implementation.

One user wrote, “It takes time to switch from petrol to EVs on a large scale. Questioning is easy.” Another shared, “I often get a message about EV deliveries, but the vehicle turns out to be petrol-powered.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 07, 2024, 8:19 PM IST
