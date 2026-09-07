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Shree Renuka Sugars, Dhampur Sugar, Balrampur Chini, EID Parry rise up to 6%; here's why

Shree Renuka Sugars, Dhampur Sugar, Balrampur Chini, EID Parry rise up to 6%; here's why

RENUKA24.90(3.58%)

Shares of Avadh Sugar and Energy (6 percent), Shree Renuka Sugars (6%), Dhampur Sugar (5.5 percent), Balrampur Chini Mills (4.66 percent), EID Parry (2 percent), Ugar Sugar (4%) and Magadh Sugar and Energy (4.27 percent ) rose in early deals today.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Shree Renuka Sugars, Dhampur Sugar, Balrampur Chini, EID Parry rise up to 6%; here's whySugar costs are also rising with Brazil prioritizing ethanol production.

Shares of sugar firms rose up to 6% in early deals today amid reports that prices of the commodity are rising and sugar futures are up 20% this year, outpacing the S&P 500. On the other hand, weather disruptions, El Nino and shifting biofuel economics have hit global supply of the commodity. Sugar costs are also rising with Brazil prioritizing ethanol production. A rise in sugar prices ahead of the upcoming festive season, which will fuel demand for the commodity bodes well for the profitability of sugar stocks.

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For sugar producers, the price rise will lead to more profits. That's what has led to a rally in sugar stocks today.

Kunal Shah, head of commodities research at Nirmal Bang told BTTV that sugar prices are likely to go up. The analyst also said this is a El Nino Year. Sugar production in Brazil has fallen due to tight supply. International prices are likely to reach $24 from $18.

Recently, sugar prices hit multi-month highs due to a projected global sugar deficit of 200,000 metric tons for the 2026/27 season.

Shares of Avadh Sugar and Energy (6 percent), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (6%), Dhampur Sugar (5.5 percent), Balrampur Chini Mills (4.66 percent), EID Parry (2 percent), Ugar Sugar (4%) and Magadh Sugar and Energy (4.27 percent ) rose in early deals today.

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Avadh Sugar and Energy stock climbed 6 percent to Rs 858 on BSE today. Market cap of Avadh Sugar climbed to Rs 1663 crore. Magadh Sugar and Energy stock climbed 4.27 percent to Rs 585 on BSE. Market cap of Magadh Sugar and Energy climbed to Rs 810 crore.

Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars rose 6% to Rs 25.56 on BSE. Market cap of Shree Renuka Sugars reached Rs 5370 crore.

Dhampur Sugar Mills stock gained 5.5% to Rs 176.85 against the previous close of Rs 167.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1,110 crore.

Balrampur Chini Mills shares gained 4.66% to Rs 721.60 on BSE. Market cap of Balrampur Chini rose to Rs 14,900 crore.

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Ugar Sugar stock gained 4% to Rs 55.86 in early deals. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 614 crore.  EID Parry stock inched 2 percent to Rs 796 on BSE.

The rally in the sugar stocks comes as brokerage DAM Capital has reiterated a positive view on the sugar sector. The brokerage said domestic sugar prices have been reset at higher levels and raised its sugar realisation estimates for FY27 and FY28 to Rs 47 per kg from Rs 43-44 per kg.

Domestic sugar prices have risen from Rs 38-41 per kg in June 2026 to Rs 52-55 per kg by the end of August, with an ex-factory spike to Rs 68 per kg prompting government intervention through 10 lakh tonnes of duty-free imports, a 15-day stockholding cap on bulk buyers and anti-hoarding action.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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