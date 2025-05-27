Shriram AMC stock jumps 11% in trade today, here's why

Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. (Shriram AMC) has successfully raised ₹105 crore in growth capital, further solidifying its position in the asset management sector. This capital raise has led to Sanlam Emerging Markets (Mauritius) Ltd. (SEMM) acquiring a 23% stake in the company, joining as a co-promoter alongside Shriram Credit Company Limited (SCCL), which holds 48.16%. This strategic move has increased the total promoter shareholding from 62.55% to 71.17%, highlighting a shift in the company's ownership structure. As a part of this transition, Shriram AMC's Board will see the inclusion of representatives from Sanlam, South Africa's largest asset manager with $80 billion in assets under management.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shriram AMC stock rose 11% to Rs 494 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 635.22 crore.

Previously, in 2022, Mission1 Investments LLC had acquired a 23% stake in Shriram AMC, but now holds a 17.7% stake as of the end of March. The recent developments have positively impacted Shriram AMC's stock performance, with shares rising 11% after the announcement of Sanlam joining as a co-promoter.

Kartik Jain, MD & CEO of Shriram AMC, expressed optimism about the partnership's impact, stating, "Leveraging its expertise in both quantitative and fundamental analysis, Sanlam will enhance the sophistication of Shriram AMC’s investment processes and help deliver relevant and differentiated investment solutions to the right customer segments."

The preferential allotment, involving 38.89 lakh equity shares to SEMM, underscores Shriram AMC's strategic collaboration to strengthen its market presence. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing its investment capabilities and market reach. The presence of Sanlam on the board is expected to bring advanced analytical techniques and a broader spectrum of investment solutions to Shriram AMC, aligning with its goal to cater to diverse customer segments effectively. Sanlam's involvement is anticipated to bolster Shriram AMC's investment processes, potentially positioning the company for improved performance in the competitive asset management landscape.